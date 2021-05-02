Liverpool are due to play at Old Trafford, but the match against Man United is in doubt due to a huge protest. We’re live to bring you the latest.

Kickoff at Old Trafford was due to be 4.30pm (UK) but will be delayed due to the ongoing protests at the stadium and team hotel. The match itself is also in doubt.

Teams

Man United: Henderson, Shaw, Maguire, Lindelof, Maguire, Wan-Bissaka, Fred, McTominay, Pogba, Fernandes, Greenwood, Rashford

Subs: De Gea, Bailly, Telles, B.Williams, Tuanzebe, Mata, Matic, Van de Beek, Cavani

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Phillips, Kabak, Robertson; Fabinho, Thiago, Milner; Salah, Mane, Firmino

Subs: Adrian, R.Williams, Tsimikas, Wijnaldum, Keita, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jones, Shaqiri, Jota

