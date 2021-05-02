Liverpool are due to play at Old Trafford, but the match against Man United is in doubt due to a huge protest. We’re live to bring you the latest.
Kickoff at Old Trafford was due to be 4.30pm (UK) but will be delayed due to the ongoing protests at the stadium and team hotel. The match itself is also in doubt.
Today’s blog is run by Ben Twelves, get involved by Tweeting @thisisanfield, @bm12s & in the comments below.
Teams
Man United: Henderson, Shaw, Maguire, Lindelof, Maguire, Wan-Bissaka, Fred, McTominay, Pogba, Fernandes, Greenwood, Rashford
Subs: De Gea, Bailly, Telles, B.Williams, Tuanzebe, Mata, Matic, Van de Beek, Cavani
Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Phillips, Kabak, Robertson; Fabinho, Thiago, Milner; Salah, Mane, Firmino
Subs: Adrian, R.Williams, Tsimikas, Wijnaldum, Keita, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jones, Shaqiri, Jota
Our coverage updates automatically below:
Fan Comments