The right to protest against the Glazer family from Man United supporters was met with solidarity by Reds, with fan power applauded.

Liverpool’s fixture against United was postponed on Sunday afternoon after protests at Old Trafford saw fans invade the pitch and block team buses from leaving their hotel.

On safety grounds, kickoff was delayed before a mutual decision to postpone the fixture, where no new date has yet to be announced.

For the most part, the protests made the right statement to owners who have not had their best interest at heart for more than 15 years.

And it was those who acted in the right way, who made their voices heard and showed the power of the fans that earned the support of Liverpool fans who know how owners can rip a club apart.

There was solidarity after making a big statement

Solidarity with United supporters. Future of our game bigger than rivalry — Jeff Goulding (@ShanklysBoys1) May 2, 2021

There are many reasons fan groups, fan media, fan unions and fan organisations exist and are thriving right now. The out-of-touch analysis of supporter feeling and culture from so many in the mainstream is definitely among them. — Gareth Roberts (@robbohuyton) May 2, 2021

For those who don't understand: • Glazers bought the club with a loan

• Transferred the debt of the loan to the club

• Have put £0 of their own money into the club

• All transfers have come from club revenue

• They have taken 2 billion from the club #GlazersOut — Aidan Walsh ? (@AidanWalshMUFC) May 2, 2021

Fair play to United. They’re wanting to make themselves heard by their owners and they’ve gone big. Good on them https://t.co/8xN1j4hSxe — Jay McKenna (@JayMcKenna87) May 2, 2021

They protested when they won the league. They protested as they’re about to reach a final. Yes https://t.co/FMXrJvKlGe — Jay McKenna (@JayMcKenna87) May 2, 2021

Superb stuff from the United fans that. That’s how to make yourselves heard. — Adam Rowe (@adamrowecomedy) May 2, 2021

If fans hadn’t invaded the pitch, if they’d just “turned their back on the coaches”, it would have made zero difference. This gets headlines. It gets the conversation into the papers. The few morons can’t be allowed to steal the headlines from what this is actually about. — Adam Smith (@Adam_Smith_82) May 2, 2021

I want this game to go ahead as much as any, but for those criticising – the Glazers are another Hicks & Gillett and we should stand in solidarity with United fans in trying to remove them from one of the institutions of British football. Even if you dislike the club itself. https://t.co/KFxyQZcnxy — Paul Senior (@PaulSenior1) May 2, 2021

If you’re using this to tar all United fans with the same brush and do a bit more tribalistic point-scoring, you’ve once again completely missed the message. — Alex Mansfield (@el_mansfield) May 2, 2021

Sky were all over fan action against Super League owners until fan action got the biggest fixture of the year got postponed. — Joey (@M_x_c_nP_ng__n) May 2, 2021

"We don't want to see fans storming stadiums" well, we don't want to see billionaires exploiting social institutions for financial gain either but here we are — Michal Kasztelewicz (@mkasztelewicz) May 2, 2021

To those patronising #mufc fans, saying ‘this isn’t the way’, what would you like them to do? Failed by government when Glazers came in. They tried every form of polite protest. They set up a Phoenix club. The owners do not engage. What else is left but non-violent direct action? — Adam Crafton (@AdamCrafton_) May 2, 2021

But the violent actions were rightly condemned

Fair play to @Carra23. Condemning what needs to be condemned but not losing sight of the bigger picture and why this is actually happening. Really, really good — Si Lloyd (@SmnLlyd5) May 2, 2021

Wtf am I missing hear? I’ve seen fans attack police, get into the stadium, climb on the goalposts try and rip the nets off, throw beer tins, shoot a flare at the sky studio and chant you scouse bastards at souness, That’s not just 1 idiot ffs, still pushing the peaceful argument — Barry greer (@Greer17Lfc) May 2, 2021

I can’t believe the defence of dickhead fans invading the pitch, I’m watching right now The invading of the pitch is what has distracted from the “reason for the protest” But their behaviour should be condemned by these “leaders” of the sport — SimonBrundish (@SimonBrundish) May 2, 2021

Anyone inside Old Trafford today that went over the top and vandalized, destroyed and stole at what was meant to be a peaceful protest; you're scum. Making United fans look absolutely terrible, idiots just wanting a little kick from being bored. — Will (@willxnorbury) May 2, 2021