LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, February 6, 2010: A banner featuring the Liverpool supporters union Spirit of Shankly during the Premiership match at Anfield. The 213th Merseyside Derby. (Photo by: David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  

Liverpool fans’ group meet with club chiefs to discuss Super League fallout

Supporters’ group Spirit of Shankly is hopeful its first meeting with Liverpool’s hierarchy will lead to the repairing of relationships fractured by the club’s involvement in the failed Super League.

Members of the group will sit down with Reds chief executive Billy Hogan and other club representatives on Tuesday to discuss how to move forward after the growing disconnect between board and fanbase peaked with plans for a ‘big six’ breakaway.

“It is an encouraging first step as the club attempt to restore fans’ faith and need for positive change,” said an SOS statement, which expects talks to continue in the coming weeks.

Liverpool are the first of the rebel clubs to publicly agree to meet fans, brought about after SOS wrote to Hogan with the results of a survey in which members overwhelmingly (89 percent) called for greater engagement and supporter-led representation at board level.

DUBLIN, REPUBLIC OF IRELAND - Saturday, August 4, 2018: Liverpool's Commercial Director Billy Hogan before the preseason friendly match between SSC Napoli and Liverpool FC at Landsdowne Road. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Responding to the group, Hogan wrote: “It is positive that SOS has opted to re-engage with the club as it will allow the necessary conversations to take place, for views to be aired and, hopefully, for workable solutions to be found in keeping with the best interests of the club.”

