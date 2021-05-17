WEST BROMWICH, ENGLAND - Sunday, May 16, 2021: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah (R) celebrates after scoring the first equalising goal with team-mates Sadio Mané (L) and Roberto Firmino (C) during the FA Premier League match between West Bromwich Albion FC and Liverpool FC at The Hawthorns. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

Liverpool “never give up” as Alisson inspires them to “keep fighting until the end”

The overriding message following Liverpool’s unbelievable 2-1 win at West Brom was that they “never give up,” with Fabinho urging them to “keep fighting until the end.”

It could not have been a more perfect moment.

Alisson, surging up the pitch in the 95th minute at the Hawthorns, before leaping to meet Trent Alexander-Arnold‘s corner and nod an inch-perfect winner into the net.

The first goalkeeper to score for Liverpool has kept the top-four dream alive, with victories over Burnley and Crystal Palace this week effectively guaranteeing at least fourth.

If they manage it, the Reds will have grasped it from the jaws of defeat, as an unexpected end to a campaign dogged by injury and misery, but that is the spirit that embodies Jurgen Klopp‘s side.

As the squad took to social media after the game, the message of “never give up” was hammered home by the likes of Curtis Jones, Gini Wijnaldum and Jordan Henderson:

Rhys Williams‘ reminder that there are “two to go” will be repeated in the halls of Kirkby on Monday, with focus shifting to the trip to Turf Moor, where Burnley will play in front of 3,500 of their supporters.

But Alisson‘s intervention was too brilliant to overlook, as Liverpool’s “new Brazilian goalscorer” came in for praise from his team-mates:

It will be Klopp’s task now to bring Liverpool back down to earth ahead of the journey to Burnley, but this comeback victory can serve as the inspiration for a perfect week ahead.

Two games to go, two victories required; that never-give-up spirit will be crucial.

