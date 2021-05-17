The overriding message following Liverpool’s unbelievable 2-1 win at West Brom was that they “never give up,” with Fabinho urging them to “keep fighting until the end.”

It could not have been a more perfect moment.

Alisson, surging up the pitch in the 95th minute at the Hawthorns, before leaping to meet Trent Alexander-Arnold‘s corner and nod an inch-perfect winner into the net.

The first goalkeeper to score for Liverpool has kept the top-four dream alive, with victories over Burnley and Crystal Palace this week effectively guaranteeing at least fourth.

If they manage it, the Reds will have grasped it from the jaws of defeat, as an unexpected end to a campaign dogged by injury and misery, but that is the spirit that embodies Jurgen Klopp‘s side.

As the squad took to social media after the game, the message of “never give up” was hammered home by the likes of Curtis Jones, Gini Wijnaldum and Jordan Henderson:

Doesn’t matter how we do it, but this one was special! Never Give Up!????? pic.twitter.com/IL7RsyeVPm — Curtis Jones (@curtisjr_10) May 16, 2021

Rhys Williams‘ reminder that there are “two to go” will be repeated in the halls of Kirkby on Monday, with focus shifting to the trip to Turf Moor, where Burnley will play in front of 3,500 of their supporters.

But Alisson‘s intervention was too brilliant to overlook, as Liverpool’s “new Brazilian goalscorer” came in for praise from his team-mates:

What a moment!!! ??? I love you boys ?? pic.twitter.com/QOThy9pZCN — Alisson Becker (@Alissonbecker) May 16, 2021

What an unbelievable end of the game… big big 3??pts! Thanks to our new brazilian goalscorer @Alissonbecker on fire ???#2MoreFinalsToGo ??? pic.twitter.com/XJk0hVccN5 — Adrián San Miguel (@AdriSanMiguel) May 16, 2021

It will be Klopp’s task now to bring Liverpool back down to earth ahead of the journey to Burnley, but this comeback victory can serve as the inspiration for a perfect week ahead.

Two games to go, two victories required; that never-give-up spirit will be crucial.