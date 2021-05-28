New signings and players already within the squad will have their pick of squad numbers at Liverpool this summer, including two available within the first 11.

It may be largely trivial, but the number a new player wears on the back of his shirt will always be of interest to football supporters.

For many, it will be the opportunity to buy a shirt with their name and number printed on the back, while for others it could even form the basis of a new chant.

‘He’s our centre-half, he’s our number 27’, doesn’t quite have the same ring to it!

With Liverpool expected to make several new signings this summer, it will be interesting to see which numbers those brought in will opt for.

So which squad numbers are available, and who could take them?

Which numbers are available?

Within the traditional No. 1 to 11, Liverpool currently have the No. 2 and No. 5 shirts vacant, last worn by Nathaniel Clyne and Gini Wijnaldum.

The decision against retaining Ozan Kabak frees up the No. 19, while the No. 24 is available following Rhian Brewster‘s move to Sheffield United last summer.

No. 25 and No. 29 are also open.

There is also the prospect of other numbers becoming available if the likes of Adrian (No. 13), Marko Grujic (No. 16), Takumi Minamino (No. 18), Loris Karius (No. 22), Xherdan Shaqiri (No. 23), Divock Origi (No. 27) and Ben Davies (No. 28) leave the club.

Who could take them?

The obvious candidate for either No. 2 or No. 5 is Ibrahima Konate, who has completed a £36 million move from RB Leipzig having signed a five-year contract, with his number to be “confirmed in due course.”

Liverpool are also expected to bring in a new midfielder to replace the departed Wijnaldum, with No. 5 and No. 24 both popular for players in the middle of the park.

Another forward should also be signed, and the No. 19 could be a sensible choice for any player coming in to join Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Diogo Jota in attack.

If Shaqiri leaves, his No. 23 shirt could be a coveted one, having been worn with distinction by Jamie Carragher during his 17 years in the first team.

In the current squad, goalkeeper Marcelo Pitaluga is yet to be assigned a squad number, though the Brazilian is likely to be given one in the 60s, 70s or even 80s.

Could anyone change numbers?

There is the possibility of a player already in the squad opting to change numbers, as we have seen with Firmino (No. 11 to No. 9), Alisson (No. 13 to No. 1), Mane (No. 19 to No. 10) and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (No. 21 to No. 15).

Most recently, Curtis Jones took the No. 17 shirt last summer, having previously worn No. 48.

It is unlikely those on the fringes of the senior squad – such as Jake Cain (No. 64), Leighton Clarkson (No. 65) and Billy Koumetio (No. 89) – will be granted changes.

But Caoimhin Kelleher (No. 62), Harvey Elliott (No. 67), Neco Williams (76), Rhys Williams (No. 46) and Nat Phillips (No. 47) could be considered.

Elliott, for example, may fancy the No. 19 shirt if he is to take up a regular squad role next season.

One player that is unlikely to change is Trent Alexander-Arnold, whose No. 66 is on course for iconic status.

What are Liverpool’s current squad numbers?

1. Alisson

3. Fabinho

4. Virgil van Dijk

6. Thiago

7. James Milner

8. Naby Keita

9. Roberto Firmino

10. Sadio Mane

11. Mohamed Salah

12. Joe Gomez

13. Adrian

14. Jordan Henderson

15. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

16. Marko Grujic

17. Curtis Jones

18. Takumi Minamino

20. Diogo Jota

21. Kostas Tsimikas

22. Loris Karius

23. Xherdan Shaqiri

26. Andy Robertson

27. Divock Origi

28. Ben Davies

32. Joel Matip

46. Rhys Williams

47. Nat Phillips

53. Harvey Davies

54. Sheyi Ojo

56. Vitezslav Jaros

58. Ben Woodburn

59. Harry Wilson

62. Caoimhin Kelleher

64. Jake Cain

65. Leighton Clarkson

66. Trent Alexander-Arnold

67. Harvey Elliott

72. Sepp van den Berg

73. Kamil Grabara

75. Jakub Ojrzynski

76. Neco Williams

89. Billy Koumetio

98. Liam Hughes