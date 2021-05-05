This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

Salah international conundrum coming & French reports say he ‘wants to leave’ – Liverpool FC Roundup

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

Liverpool’s big shining light for this season has unquestionably been Mohamed Salah, with the forward the most clinical, most consistent and highest-scoring player across the season as a whole. But next year?

 

Salah could miss a QUARTER of next season

Yes, it could be that bad in a worst-case scenario.

Well, a second-to-worst case – more on the actual worst-case in a bit.

While the Euros take place over the summer and any Reds representatives return for next term afterwards, Salah’s Egypt exploits could all come mid-season.

Firstly, he’s potentially at the Olympics and later he’ll be at the Africa Cup of Nations, with a possible total of 13 games missing for Salah – around 24 per cent of Liverpool’s average game load over the past few campaigns.

More details on that above, though his competing at the Tokyo Games is at least not yet set in stone.

 

PSG’s plan B

WOLVERHAMPTON, ENGLAND - Monday, March 15, 2021: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah during the FA Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers FC and Liverpool FC at Molineux Stadium. Liverpool won 1-0. (Pic by Propaganda)

So, about that worst-case scenario.

Apparently, Mauricio Pochettino is a big admirer and Paris Saint-Germain have Salah as their primary target this summer, if Kylian Mbappe forces a departure.

That’s more likely, say French reports, after PSG’s abject semi-final exit in Europe, with the striker having just one year left on his deal.

Moreover, the claim is that Salah actively “wants to leave” this summer and he knows he fits perfectly what Poch wants from his front line.

The talked-about price tag is in the €80 million region, which seems rather too low for our liking.

 

What we wear and where we’ll be

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Friday, April 30, 2021: An aerial view of Anfield, the home stadium of Liverpool Football Club. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Definitely looking forward to getting back inside Anfield later in 2021. If you’re one of the ones getting in for the end of the season, make some noise for us!

 

Quickfire LFC news

KIRKBY, ENGLAND - Saturday, February 27, 2021: Liverpool's Kaide Gordon during the Under-18 Premier League match between Liverpool FC Under-18's and Everton FC Under-23's at the Liverpool Academy. Liverpool won 2-1. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • Saints have been given a boost in defence ahead of their trip to Anfield, with Jannik Vestergaard’s red card being overturned

 

Around the Prem

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, December 21, 2019: Everton's new manager Carlo Ancelotti during the FA Premier League match between Everton FC and Arsenal FC at Goodison Park. (Pic by Laura Malkin/Propaganda)

  • Spurs won’t take up their option to sign Carlos Vinicius permanently, so need another pointless search for their 85th backup striker in the last 82 seasons

 

Curious rumour of the day

Rubbish outlet, so not a main story, but reports in Germany picked up in Spain say Borussia Dortmund are keen on Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain as a low-cost signing for next season.

 

Tweet of the day

 

Worth watching tonight

Chelsea vs Real for the right to run around after Man City.

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments