Salah international conundrum coming & French reports say he ‘wants to leave’ – Liverpool FC Roundup

Liverpool’s big shining light for this season has unquestionably been Mohamed Salah, with the forward the most clinical, most consistent and highest-scoring player across the season as a whole. But next year?

Salah could miss a QUARTER of next season

Yes, it could be that bad in a worst-case scenario.

Well, a second-to-worst case – more on the actual worst-case in a bit.

While the Euros take place over the summer and any Reds representatives return for next term afterwards, Salah’s Egypt exploits could all come mid-season.

Firstly, he’s potentially at the Olympics and later he’ll be at the Africa Cup of Nations, with a possible total of 13 games missing for Salah – around 24 per cent of Liverpool’s average game load over the past few campaigns.

More details on that above, though his competing at the Tokyo Games is at least not yet set in stone.

PSG’s plan B

So, about that worst-case scenario.

Apparently, Mauricio Pochettino is a big admirer and Paris Saint-Germain have Salah as their primary target this summer, if Kylian Mbappe forces a departure.

That’s more likely, say French reports, after PSG’s abject semi-final exit in Europe, with the striker having just one year left on his deal.

Moreover, the claim is that Salah actively “wants to leave” this summer and he knows he fits perfectly what Poch wants from his front line.

The talked-about price tag is in the €80 million region, which seems rather too low for our liking.

What we wear and where we’ll be

Definitely looking forward to getting back inside Anfield later in 2021. If you’re one of the ones getting in for the end of the season, make some noise for us!

Quickfire LFC news

The U18s finished the season in style with new signing Kaide Gordon netting against his former club

Saints have been given a boost in defence ahead of their trip to Anfield, with Jannik Vestergaard’s red card being overturned

Italian reports say the Reds have been in touch over a move for Stefan de Vrij of Inter Milan

And Chelsea have joined Liverpool and Man United in the chase for Jadon Sancho this summer

Around the Prem

David Luiz is angling for a move to MLS as he’s out of contract this summer and Arsenal aren’t gullible enough to give him another new deal

Spurs won’t take up their option to sign Carlos Vinicius permanently, so need another pointless search for their 85th backup striker in the last 82 seasons

Norwich schemer Emi Buendia is wanted by half the Premier League and three LaLiga sides after another impressive campaign – do we fancy loaning them Harvey Elliott for some top-flight action next term?!

And Carlo Ancelotti wants to bankrupt Everton by adding Gareth Bale next season, slowly rebuilding his old Real Madrid team from about six years ago

Curious rumour of the day

Rubbish outlet, so not a main story, but reports in Germany picked up in Spain say Borussia Dortmund are keen on Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain as a low-cost signing for next season.

Tweet of the day

Read something recently stating Taiwo Awoniyi will struggle with visa issues if Liverpool wanted to add him to the squad, but this isn't the case now. His appearances for Union Berlin mean he would easily qualify for a work permit to play for #LFC ???? — James Nalton (@JDNalton) May 5, 2021

Worth watching tonight

Chelsea vs Real for the right to run around after Man City.