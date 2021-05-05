Liverpool are heading into their second season with Nike, and details of the new home kit continue to leak with new images providing a more detailed look at what we can expect.

New kits are always divisive, what one will love another will not and there has already been mixed reaction to leaks of what the Reds are set to wear at Anfield next season.

The reliable Footy Headlines have readily leaked images for the rumoured kits in 2021/22, with the new home edition to be ‘gym red’ with ‘bright crimson’ and ‘fossil’ details.

The kit is adorned by diagonal lightning-bolt stripes, front and back, and boasts a unique Nike design of an overlapping collar of fossil and dark green.

To date, the leaks have been those of replica editions, meaning they are missing the Nike technology and the subtle design it adds to those worn by the players.

But new images thanks to Twitter user @KB2X look to show what the match kit will look like in closer detail:

The #LFC Nike home Players Edition top – massively different to the replica yet again and £100 price tag pic.twitter.com/Ow1dYPasDv — Kyle (@KB2X) April 30, 2021

The kit remains in line with those of previous leaks, but the detailing of the player edition does elevate its design, with the technology adding a wave-like look.

It will be in line with this season’s edition, with the non-player design void of the technology and therefore proving more loose-fitting where the lightning-bolt stripes will be its main feature, and where the badges will be embroidered.

This Is Anfield understands the new home kit will be revealed before the final day of the season, with the Reds wearing it against Crystal Palace on May 23.

This will be one of three kits, with the away version rumoured to be fossil and the third a yellow edition.