After an 11-day delay, Liverpool are back at Old Trafford having been given renewed hopes of a top-four finish. Here’s how to watch live on TV and on online streams around the world.

It’s been within reach and then just as quickly taken away, but Chelsea‘s defeat to Arsenal on Wednesday has left the door ajar for Liverpool to finish in a Champions League spot.

With Thomas Tuchel’s side to face third-place Leicester in the penultimate game of the season, the Reds could leapfrog their rivals but will likely need to win all four remaining games to do so.

And that starts against Man United tonight at a ground that has not seen Liverpool leave with a victory in 2,615 days dating back to 2014.

This is United’s third game in four days and comes after their defeat to the Foxes, while this postponed fixture follows the Reds’ much-needed league win over Southampton.

So can Jurgen Klopp‘s men seize the top-four opportunity before them?

Check This Is Anfield for the latest team news ahead of the match.

You can also follow the game by downloading the This is Anfield app, including lineups, live coverage and all the reaction and analysis.

The match gets underway at 8.15pm (BST) – or 3.15pm in New York, 12.15pm in Los Angeles, 5.15am (Friday) in Sydney, 11.15pm in Dubai and 10.15pm in Nairobi.

UK Viewers

Man United vs. Liverpool is being shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League in the UK, which are available to live stream with Sky GO.

This Is Anfield will also be providing live text commentary throughout on our website and full match reaction and analysis on the This Is Anfield app for iPhone and Android later. Download free here.

US Viewers

Man United vs. Liverpool is being shown live on NBC Universo and NBCSN in the US, which is available to live stream with FuboTV here.

Worldwide

Live audio commentary of Man United vs. Liverpool and a full match replay and highlights will also be available on LFCTV GO here.

Check our Rest of the World TV guide below for a list of TV broadcasters showing the match live.

Rest of the World

Supporters can find the Reds’ latest league game on the following channels worldwide:

SuperSport 2 Digitalb, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, RMC Sport 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, Flow Sports App, Flowsports.co, ESPN Play Sur, ESPN2 Sur, RUSH, Optus Sport, Sky Sport 2/HD, Sky Go, Idman TV, Star Sports Select HD1, Play Sports, Play Sports 2, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, ESPN Brasil, GUIGO, NOW NET e Claro, Astro Go, Diema Sport 2, Play Diema Xtra, DAZN, QQ Sports Live, ESPN2 Colombia, Sky HD, Cytavision Sports 4, Cytavision on the Go, Premier Sport, DIGI GO, Viaplay Denmark, V Sport Ultra HD, Xee, TV3 Sport 2, V Sport Premium, Elisa Viihde Viaplay, V Sport Jalkapallo, Free, RMC Sport en direct, Canal+ Sport, Adjarasport TV, Sky Ticket, Cosmote Sport 1 HD, 620 Now Premier League TV, 621 Now Premier League 1, Now Player, Spíler1, SíminnSport, Star Sports Select 1, Hotstar VIP, Mola TV, mola.tv, Mola TV App, Sport 1, SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport Football, NOW TV, Setanta Sports Kazakhstan, SPOTV ON, SuperSport Kosova 1, IPKO TVim, Astro SuperSport 3, TSN2 Malta, GO TV Anywhere, Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Skynet Myanmar, Ziggo Sport 14, Ziggo Sport Select, Spark Sport, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, TV2 Sumo, TV2 Sport Premium, Canal+ Sport Online, nc+ GO, Sport TV LIVE, Sport TV1, Eurosport Player Romania, Eurosport Romania, Okko Sport, 102 (HD) mio Stadium, DStv App, Movistar+, DAZN 1, Viaplay Sweden, True Premier Football HD 2, True Premier Football HD 1, S Sport, S Sport+, Setanta Sports Ukraine, UNIVERSO NOW, NBC Sports App, NBCSports.com, UNIVERSO, SiriusXM FC, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, NBCSN, K+PM

