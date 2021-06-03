Adrian ‘close to agreeing’ new extension at Liverpool

Adrian‘s stay at Liverpool is expected to extend into its third season, with terms for a new year at Anfield “close” to being agreed.

For a deputy goalkeeper to Alisson, the 34-year-old has seen more minutes for the Reds than many would have expected upon his arrival in 2019.

Injury to Liverpool’s undisputed No. 1 in the last two campaigns led to 24 appearances for the Spaniard in all competitions before he was moved behind Caoimhin Kelleher in the pecking order late last year.

As third-choice goalkeepers go, Adrian is certainly an experienced one after over 200 outings in senior football, but it led to questions marks over where his future lay.

Adrian‘s initial terms expire this summer, but there is a one-year extension that can be triggered and according to the Daily Mail, the Reds are “close to agreeing to terms” for a fresh contract.

Despite suggestions of a return to Spain and Liverpool “sounding out potential alternatives,” the 34-year-old is said to be “ready to commit” to another season with Liverpool.

It comes after suggestions that Kelleher could be sent out on loan next season with the Irishman at an age where regular first-team football would be an important step in his development.

The 22-year-old made five appearances for the Reds in 2020/21 before injury struck late on, where his potential was clear for all to see to initiate new contract talks of his own with his current deal running until 2022.

Therefore, keeping Adrian on board would negate the need to find a cut-price option in the market this summer, where the hopes would be that Alisson can avoid missing a chunk of games with injury.