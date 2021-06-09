This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

Gini behind-scenes departure hint & Grujic price standoff – Liverpool FC Roundup

With his next club yet to be confirmed, it was another day of hints from Gini Wijnaldum regarding his Liverpool departure while the Reds look for bites in the outgoing market.

 

Gini’s hot gossip

With his stature in Jurgen Klopp‘s side and his incredible availability record, it was a wonder why the Reds appeared to have let the No. 5 off without a fight.

But Wijnaldum has continually hinted at the reason for his departure and that he will speak his truth when the time is right, where fans will then understand his decision.

And the Dutchman has again alluded to greater things at play behind the scenes, the question is if it will open a can of worms when he does.

“There are many supporters who ask me why I didn’t just accept the offer from Liverpool to extend my contract,” Gini told Voetbal International.

“But of course, it’s not just that. It’s about much more than that. There are things happening behind the scenes that you cannot influence as a player. I will explain that after the tournament because now only Orange counts.

“What I do want to say is that the people at the training complex, the staff of the club and my fellow players would have liked to keep me. I did tell them a bit more. After that, they understood my decision completely. That is important to me.”

 

Grujic price debate

2ECF3YJ Dragao Stadium, Porto, Portugal. 13th Feb, 2021. Portuguese Championship Football, FC Porto versus Boa Vista; Marko Grujic of FC Porto chases the through ball Credit: Action Plus Sports/Alamy Live News

Marko Grujic is on the transfer table once more this summer, with a permanent deal to boost Liverpool’s funds for players coming the other way.

And the Reds have placed a £15 million price tag on his head as clubs around Europe express interest, with Porto the reported front runners after his loan spell in 2020/21, as per the Athletic‘s James Pearce.

In a cash-strapped market due to the pandemic, it’s a high price to demand and according to Correio da Manha, Porto do not want to spend over €10m (£8.6) for the 25-year-old and are prepared to be patient in their pursuit.

 

It’s Hendo’s day

The day marks the 10th year of Jordan Henderson at Liverpool and we have plenty for you to get stuck into as we celebrate our captain:

 

Quickfire LFC news

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, February 3, 2021: Liverpool's goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Brighton & Hove Albion FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

 

Around the Prem

Erling Haaland (Bernd Thissen/DPA/PA Images)

  • Wolves confirm arrival of new manager Bruno Lage, previously at Benfica (Wolves)
  • Chelsea make contact with Erling Haaland and Hakimi Achraf for summer move (Goal)

 

Tweet of the day

 

What we’re reading

Irrespective of your allegiances, or lack thereof, this summer, Gareth Southgate has hit all the right notes in his ‘Dear England’ piece on The Players Tribune.

 

Worth watching tonight

We could see a bit of Diogo Jota tonight as Portugal meet Israel, at 7.45pm on Sky Sports Football. Or if you’re into tennis, there’s the Roland Garros to tune into.

