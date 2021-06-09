General Premier League match ball 2021 (PA Media)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

Liverpool and 5 other English clubs discover sanction from Premier League

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

The involvement in the attempted Super League breakaway has hit Liverpool and the five other English clubs in the pocket once more, this time from the Premier League.

Although, the fee is not as much as one would have expected for their attempts to change football as we know it.

Combined, the six English clubs are to pay a settlement to the Premier League of just over £20 million. It is to be a straight cash sum, as per Sky Sports.

Various reports have stated different final figures, but it is expected that Liverpool and each of the clubs are to pay between £3.3 million and £3.7 million.

And having committed to taking responsibility for their actions and not place it on the club, owners Fenway Sports Group will cover all associated fines from their own pocket.

In addition to that, Liverpool, Man United, Man City, Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham have each agreed that any similar breakaway attempt in the future will trigger fines of £20 million each and a 30 point deduction.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Friday, April 26, 2019: Liverpool's owner John W. Henry before the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Huddersfield Town AFC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

This is the second round of fines that have hit the Reds and their five Premier League counterparts in the wake of the Super League, following on from UEFA’s sanctions announced in May.

The European body agreed to a punishment of a collective €15 million fine (€600,000 each) for the nine clubs who jumped ship, plus have 5 percent of one season’s revenue from European competition withheld.

And as the Premier League have now done, fines of €100 million will follow if they set out to join an unauthorised competition in the future.

This sanction now all but puts the Super League in the rearview mirror, despite Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus’ desperation to hold on.

Thankfully, change has come as a result of the fallout, with Liverpool having confirmed that fans will now be represented on the club board in what is a significant step in the right direction.

home21-robertson
home21-fabino
home21-vandijk
home-21-womens
Previous
Next

Liverpool's 2021/22 home kit has arrived!

Inspired by Shankly’s 1964 season and made from 100% recycled plastic bottles, the new Liverpool home kit for 2021/22 is out now!

SHOP NOW
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments