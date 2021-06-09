“That’s me as a parent, I’m done.” Words that out of context may lead to one meaning, but from Brian Henderson, it speaks of ultimate pride.

And the context is that his son, Jordan Henderson has ticked countless boxes as a footballer but, more importantly, as a dad and human being.

We know him as our captain and midfielder, our No. 14, but to Brian, he is his son and someone he shares with the world.

“I don’t know where the 10 years have gone, I remember walking in the door with him at Melwood. It was just like another level because Stevie G’s there, Jamie’s there and I’m like ‘oh, my god,” Brian reflected.

The journey undertaken by Henderson makes it hard to believe, but June 9 represents 10 years as a Red.

Hurdles have needed to be overcome as have doubters and critics, but all have been emphatically answered to the tune of 392 appearances, so far, and five trophies – four of which have been given the shuffle treatment by the man himself.

And in honour of the milestone, Liverpool have created a documentary of his journey and a snippet of a chat with his dad is one that will certainly pull on your heartstrings.

“In 2013, I was diagnosed with cancer of the tongue and I said to him, ‘look, I don’t really want to see you, but what I would like you to do to cheer me up is just get as many Man of the Matches as you can’,” Brian said.

“I used to watch every game in the hospital bed. It got us through it.”

If you shed a little tear, you won’t be the only one!

It’s been one hell of a journey for Henderson, but one he could not have done without his support system close to him.

“Who let my old man in front of the camera!? 10 years at this football club has made me who I am today but I’d be nothing without the love and support of my family,” Henderson penned on his socials.

“Champions League, the Super Cup, World Club champions, now the Premier League. And I’m like, cigar and champagne, that’s me as a parent – I’m done.”

Here’s to you, Jordan Henderson.