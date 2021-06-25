How Liverpool celebrated the title-winning moment in 9 memorable photos

It was a moment to savour and cherish as Liverpool were finally crowned Premier League champions on this day one year ago, with scenes at Formby Hall, Anfield and worldwide.

“Tonight, it is for you,” a teary-eyed Jurgen Klopp said on June 25, 2020, a date when the culmination of years of development and hard work led to the Premier League title.

By virtue of Man City‘s defeat to Chelsea, Liverpool were ushered in as the new champions in record time and while the pandemic denied the celebrations many had long dreamed of, the scenes that unfolded were just as special.

Disbelief made way for euphoria as No. 19 was long last added to the champions wall, leading to mass celebrations around Anfield that went long into the night.

While over at Formby Hall where the Liverpool squad had come together to watch the night’s fixtures, another party was kicking off on what was a night full of different emotions.

At first, there were tears for Jordan Henderson and Klopp as they fulfilled media duties and spoke of the honour and pride at reaching their goal.

Then the night took a turn into pure excitement and Alisson was immediately in a party mood and did not disappoint when interrupting Virgil van Dijk‘s interview.

The dancefloor would see its fair share of moves from the players and the manager in what were scenes to savour after all the hard work paid off.

It wasn’t how many had expected the title-winning moment to be commemorated but it remained a special one for fans around the world as everyone shared in the outpouring of emotion.

There’s no greater incentive than to win it again and provide the experience we missed out on when No. 19 landed at Anfield. Season 2021/22, let’s be having you.