How Liverpool plan to bring in at least £78m this summer

Liverpool will hope for a busy summer of outgoings to reinvest back into their squad and their ambitious valuations could see £78 million drop into their bank account.

The Reds have seen one new face walk through the doors in the shape of Ibrahima Konate but it has been relatively quiet since.

Outgoings are expected to be key in boosting the cash reserves for the summer, with the conclusion of summer internationals to see more movement on both fronts.

In recent days, both Harry Wilson (Benfica) and Neco Williams (Burnley and Southampton) have seen interest come their way with the Reds prepared to let them go for £13 million and £10 million respectively.

Wilson has only featured twice for the Reds and has been sent on five different loans, while Williams was always to face an uphill battle in challenging Trent Alexander-Arnold but he does have 25 games to his name.

Both fees, if received, would represent a major return on investment having risen through the ranks at the academy.

The two are a handful of fringe players on the transfer list, with forward Taiwo Awoniyi (£8 million), Marko Grujic (£15m) and Divock Origi (£20m) all expected to depart.

Receiving the value for Origi, however, may prove difficult in a climate still heavily impacted by the pandemic, but the same issue may not arise for Nat Phillips following his breakthrough.

After stepping up to the plate, Phillips would feature 20 times and now Liverpool have a chance to capitalise on his rise while also handing the 24-year-old the chance to play regular football.

At least £12m would be required and he’s not short on Premier League interest, which would take the total to an ambitious £78 million if all the abovementioned valuations are met.

When you then consider that Loris Karius, Ben Davies, Xherdan Shaqiri, Takumi Minamino, Sheyi Ojo, Ben Woodburn and Liam Millar could make a permanent switch for the right price, it would certainly take the figure above £100 million.

The issue as we know is that while Michael Edwards has proved a master at negotiations, the current climate is one that may be averse to risk and certainly overspending and concessions from Liverpool may be needed.

Especially when they too have to enter the market, with a midfielder and forward of top priority.