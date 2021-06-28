LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, April 23, 2016: Newcastle United's manager Rafael Benitez before the Premier League match against Liverpool at Anfield. (Pic by Bradley Ormesher/Propaganda)
Liverpool and Everton fans criticise “disgraceful” banner left outside Rafa Benitez’s house

After a threatening banner was laid outside Rafa Benitez’s home, Liverpool and Everton fans have both shown their support of the expected new Blues manager.

Benitez is due to take over as Everton boss this week, becoming only the second man to manage both Merseyside clubs after William Edward Barclay in the 1890s.

It would be a hugely controversial appointment, and it has not gone down well among large sections of the Blues’ support – along with some Liverpool fans, too.

But while fans are within their rights – and, in many cases, actively encouraged – to voice their concern over club matters, it appears some have now taken it too far.

Monday morning saw an image circulating on social media believed to have been taken outside Benitez’s family home in Liverpool, with a banner reading: ‘We know where you live, don’t sign’.

Such threats should be dealt with in the most serious manner, and hopefully those responsible are identified and punished accordingly.

Ironically, for Benitez, the incident has galvanised support among the fanbases of both Liverpool and Everton.

 

Both sets of supporters took to social media to label the banner “reprehensible”…

 

While a number of Everton fans admitted it had reinforced their backing of Rafa…

It remains to be seen whether the incident will affect Benitez’s decision when it comes to taking over at Goodison Park, but the hope will be that he still feels safe enough to do so.

While it may not be a popular appointment on either side of Stanley Park, Rafa is a vital member of the community, and his desire to lead Everton is no doubt motivated by his love for Liverpool as a city.

His achievements at Liverpool should not be tainted by his move to the blue half of Merseyside, and instead his affinity with the culture of the area should be embraced.

