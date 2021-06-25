Liverpool poach another signing from top-flight to hit 4 in 4 days

Liverpool FC Women confirm their latest signing in the versatile Jasmine Matthews.

The 28-year-old returns to the Reds after two seasons with Bristol City in the Women’s Super League.

Matthews spent the 2018/19 season with LFC Women after her previous spell with Bristol.

A versatile player who can operate both as a defender or in midfield, Matthews will reunite with Reds boss Matt Beard, who managed her at Bristol last season.

Matt Beard said: “Jas is a very, very good footballer, she surprised me. She reads the game really well, technically she’s gifted, she can pass the ball well and she’s got great vision.

“She knows the football club, she’s versatile and can play centre-back or midfield, and she’s going to be a really good asset to the squad.”

Matthews will wear the number six shirt on her return to the Reds this season.

She said: “I’m delighted to be back. When I knew Matt was coming to Liverpool it was always on the radar to come back.

“I loved playing in front of the fans here, they build up a great atmosphere and I had a great relationship with the girls.

“Working with Matt at Bristol he really got the best out of me so when we had a conversation it was always going to be a no-brainer.”

Matthews has many years of WSL experience under her belt and has her sights set on trying to return the Reds to the higher reaches of the women’s game.

She will also reunite with former Bristol colleague Yana Daniels who signed for the Reds earlier this week.

Matthews is the fourth signing of the summer transfer window for LFC Women following the arrivals of Daniels, Leanne Kiernan and Megan Campbell.