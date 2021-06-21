Liverpool are looking to sell Harry Wilson this summer, and the Wales winger is attracting interest from both England and abroad, from “at least six clubs.”

Wilson has spent the last three seasons out on loan, most recently with Cardiff in the Championship, where he scored seven goals and assisted 12 in 38 appearances.

The 24-year-old has openly discussed the prospect of leaving Liverpool this summer, having been on the books for over 15 years, breaking through from the academy for his first-team debut in 2017.

It would be a sensible move for a player who is part of the Wales squad at the Euros but is yet to start, as he finds himself behind the likes of Gareth Bale, Aaron Ramsey, Kieffer Moore and Daniel James.

Liverpool have set a price tag of around £15 million, and according to Goal‘s Neil Jones, “at least six clubs” are considering a move for Wilson.

This interest comes “at home and abroad,” with the versatile creator likely to opt for a move to a top-flight side, though Cardiff are believed to be interested.

The club turned down a £12 million bid from Burnley last summer, and the Clarets could revive their pursuit having yet to add to Sean Dyche’s ranks in the transfer window while winger Robbie Brady was released.

Wilson is set to enter the final 12 months of his contract on July 1, but Liverpool have an option to extend this by another year and will do so to strengthen their hand.

There are still doubts over whether they could bring in their full valuation for the player, though, with finances across the Premier League and the rest of Europe hit by the COVID-19 pandemic over the past year-and-a-half.

The majority of 2020/21 saw minimal to no fans in attendance at games, with this a major loss in revenue for all clubs.

Liverpool’s desire to raise funds in the transfer market before making additional signings is informed by this income drop, but all avenues will be explored as they look to move on fringe players such as Wilson.

It has emerged, for example, that last season’s backup right-back Neco Williams will be made available for at least £10 million.

Jones claims Southampton will be “front of the queue” for the 20-year-old, while Wolves, Leeds, Burnley, Aston Villa and Norwich are also credited with an interest.