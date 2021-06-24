Liverpool’s 3rd arrival adds defensive experience ahead of promotion push

Liverpool FC Women have confirmed the signing of defender Megan Campbell.

The Republic of Ireland international defender joins the Reds after five seasons at Manchester City where she helped the club to a domestic treble as well as several other trophies.

The 27-year-old full-back enjoyed Champions League experience but probably enjoyed her finest moment in the 2017 FA Cup final where she assisted two goals in front of a 40,000 crowd at Wembley.

Campbell joined City from the American college system where her time at the Florida State Seminoles brought one national title and one runners-up spot.

Her international career started at a young age, helping her country to runners-up in the UEFA U17 Women’s Championship as well as the quarter-finals of the U17 World Cup.

At senior level she now has more than 40 caps to her name.

Liverpool FC Women manager Matt Beard said: “Meg offers a bit of versatility as she can play centre-back or left-back. Obviously, her long throw is well documented in the game and with players like Furney (Rachel Furness) in our team, it will be a good weapon for us.

“She’s a fantastic footballer who’s been a bit unlucky with injuries over the last year or so and I think it just fits for us and it fits for her.

“It’s another player who knows how to win things and has been involved in a club that is challenging. Her experience is going to be very valuable for us this campaign.”

Campbell is looking forward to using her previous experiences in the game to help secure progress with the Reds.

“I’ve played and trained with a lot of successful players from different cultures, Olympic medal winners, World Cup winners, European winners, so I’ve been around it and seen what it takes to get to the top and stay at the top so I hope I can help the club get promoted and get back to where it belongs.

“I’m really excited and looking forward to the challenge ahead. Matt contacted me and it was brilliant for me to hear that a manager wanted me so badly. He’s put his trust in me.

“When I got the opportunity I was never going to turn it down to come to a club like this and play under Matt.

“I know the girls were disappointed not to get promotion last year so I’m sure they will have fire in their bellies and be ready to push on.”

Campbell represents the third signing of the summer window for LFC Women following the arrival of Leanne Kiernan and Yana Daniels.