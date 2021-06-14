Liverpool’s new No. 7 signs hands timely boost with contract extension

Missy Bo Kearns has signed a new contract with Liverpool FC Women.

The 20-year-old midfielder was named the Standard Chartered Player of the Year for last season after also collecting the Player of the Year from the LFC Women’s Supporters Club.

Kearns, from Allerton, is a homegrown product after progressing through the club’s development squad before breaking into the first-team set-up.

The England under-19 international signed her first professional contract with LFCW last January and will now continue her career in red.

LFC Women manager Matt Beard said: “I’ve watched a lot of Bo recently and I’m really excited by her. She’s got everything to become a top, top player.

“She’s going to be a big player for the football club, she’s a local girl, she’s a Liverpool fan and I’m delighted she’s committing her future to the club.

“Technically she’s very gifted, she’s a clever player and a set-piece specialist which is vitally important. I’m really excited to see how she can kick on and develop now because it was a real first taste of a lot of minutes in the second half of last season.”

Beard first saw Kearns as an U11 in the club’s Centre of Excellence and the player herself was on the sidelines as a supporter when Beard’s squad won two Women’s Super League titles in 2013 and 2014.

Kearns, who will take the number seven shirt next season, is delighted to continue her long association with the Reds.

She said: “It’s a dream come true to continue staying at the club, it’s a big honour for me. I just want to play for Liverpool and I’m over the moon.

“Individually last year was my breakthrough season. I got the opportunity just after Christmas to showcase what I can do and I feel I took that chance.

“It still feels like yesterday I was in the U11s and I’ve taken it all day by day and just enjoyed each moment playing with a Liverpool shirt on.”

Kearns thanks her teammates and assistant manager Amber Whiteley for helping her towards that Player of the Season award last year but she’s already looking ahead to the new campaign.

“Personally I want to keep performing, I want to kick on and be even better. For the team it’s a big season, we need to get back into the top league.

“Hopefully Matt coming in can help us as much as he can and then we’ve just got to perform. I can’t wait to get back into a routine and see all the girls again.

“I’m looking forward to it, it’s a big season and I think we’re ready to go.”