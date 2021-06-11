Sadio Mane‘s time on the field in 2020/21 has now come to a close, but his work is not done as he sought out government help for a hospital in his hometown of Bambali, Senegal.

For Jurgen Klopp, the person behind the player is just as important as what he can bring on-field and it means Liverpool’s squad is bursting with generous and humble men.

And Mane is one such example, with his latest work eager to see a hospital be built in his hometown and it took him to the Palace of the Republic in Dakar to meet President Sall.

The 29-year-old arrived in the capital following on from Senegal’s two friendly fixtures to close out the season, where Mane scored a penalty in the win over both Zambia and Cape Verde.

His visit with President Sall saw him discuss upcoming international tournaments and touch base on his community work, where he the sought government’s contribution of medical personnel for the hospital in Bambali.

“Senegalese international Sadio Mane was received this Thursday by President Macky Sall,” a statement from the presidency of Senegal read.

Le footballeur Sadio Mané a été reçu cet après-midi par le Président @Macky_Sall. L’attaquant de Liverpool a présenté au Chef de l’Etat un ambitieux projet de construction d’un hôpital à Bambali et compte sur l'accompagnement de l'Etat pour le personnel médical. pic.twitter.com/aPBwtY8Iz7 — Présidence Sénégal (@PR_Senegal) June 10, 2021

“The Liverpool social worker came to exchange with the Head of State on his social actions including the construction of a Hospital in Bambali. He has requested assistance from the State for medical staff.

“Senegal’s new stadium and the preparation of the national team with the last two friendly matches were also on the exchange menu.”

The hospital is not the first example of Mane’s giving nature, as he consistently seeks to help in any way he can back in his home country, with a school also having been built in his place of birth.

“I wanted to build one to give people hope,” Mane said of the hospital project in the documentary ‘Sadio Mane: Made in Senegal’.

It’s another example of the giving and selfless nature that runs through this Liverpool squad and you can bet for every publicised act of generosity there are countless more kept under wraps.