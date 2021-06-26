Where Liverpool players have been on holiday so far

Exhausting and taxing are just two ways you can describe last season and a break was much-needed for many, but where exactly have the Reds been putting up their feet?

Well, not that you can blame them but chasing the sun has been a priority for many on their downtime and English weather cannot be relied upon for that.

There are ongoing restrictions for the pandemic around the world that are ever-changing, but players will no doubt be kept informed of what will be required of them on their return to the UK.

Mainland Europe has proved popular while there was also a return to Africa for a couple of Reds, and it’s safe to say they are enjoying the good life.

While some remain on international duty, the majority have soaked in the sun, sand and sea in the five weeks since the 2020/21 season concluded, as their social media activity shows.

Mohamed Salah has been spending time with family and friends in El Alamein, an Egyptian town on the Mediterranean coast – can’t be just me who is jealous?

But that hasn’t stopped him from hitting the gym:

Sadio Mane has been in the same continent having spent much of his time in his native Senegal, where he has seen the hospital he funded open in his hometown:

Spain has proved a popular destination for many, with Curtis Jones enjoying Formentera in the Balearic islands:

Over on Mallorca, Jurgen Klopp has been spotted enjoying a tennis tournament alongside his former player Mario Gotze and living it up on a stylish yacht:

Klopp with his son Marc today at the Mallorca Open! Scenes when it turns out Djokovic turns out to be our new signing. pic.twitter.com/mrqFZnE1q7 — Jay ?????? (@ScouseSocialism) June 19, 2021

Sepp van den Berg, meanwhile, has been enjoying the sights of Ibiza before his second successive loan spell at Preston:

New arrival in Ibrahima Konate has spent time in both his native France and Dubai, but what caught the eye the most was his Liverpool-themed party:

Portugal, which was initially on the UK’s green list, has also proved popular among Reds, with Rhys Williams, Joe Gomez and Virgil van Dijk having all spent time out there – the latter two of whom were training together:

A return to picturesque Greece was on the cards for Kostas Tsimikas, who will hope to see more minutes on the pitch next season after just 225 minutes in 2020/21:

The exact location unknown, Naby Keita has been trying his hand at boating and maintaining his fitness levels before a season many will consider make or break for his future:

Trent Alexander-Arnold, meanwhile, has gone for a fresh look this summer, one which took a different course to what had been planned following a quad injury while with England:

And James Milner has been mixing golf in Scotland with some ludicrous running times as he gears up for his 20th pre-season in professional football, take a bow Milly:

The aforementioned players are expected to return to pre-season for the first day on July 12, with those competing in summer tournaments to follow in the weeks after.

As of now, Liverpool’s plans for the summer have yet to be confirmed but a training camp in France or Austria and friendlies at Anfield are anticipated.