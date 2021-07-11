Jordan Henderson is part of an England squad that can make history and his leadership, selflessness and determination to succeed are at the heart of his journey on and off the field.

The passion, the heart and the relentlessness, they’re traits that have seen Henderson reach the summit on the field but his character off it is just as exemplary.

As a beloved member of Liverpool’s canteen staff, Carol Farell can attest to many times over, but it’s an unsuspecting house visit that tops the list and showcases the human being Henderson truly is.

“You’re a role model and a leader — not just at Liverpool but on England duty as well. Young players look up to you and you inspire them,” Carol told the Athletic in a heartfelt letter to the captain.

“I’ll never forget that day two years ago when you and Adam Lallana turned up at my front door in Anfield. I was suffering from some health problems at the time. I’d had a tough time.

“I had the shock of my life seeing you two there on the doorstep. I just couldn’t get my words out.

“Jordan, you came in, put the kettle on and we had a lovely chat. You asked what you could do to help because you didn’t want me to worry about anything.

“You told me how much all the boys were missing me and they couldn’t wait to have me back in work. That was such a lovely gesture. It’s something I’ll never forget. You really put yourself out.

“In the months that followed, you continued to phone me regularly to check how I was. I’ve been away from the training ground during the pandemic and I’ve really missed it.”

It’s a testament to Henderson and his thoughtfulness and it’s why Carol has “never met anyone who has had a bad word to say about you.”

Carol’s words are simply brilliant, provide an insight into the man behind the player and show the level of support in his corner ahead of England’s matchup with Italy.

The Liverpool captain has yet to start this summer, but he’s still had a big role to play within Southgate’s squad and he will no doubt be asked to do so once more at Wembley on Sunday.

But irrespective of if England wins the Euros, here’s to you Jordan Henderson.