The former Liverpool striker is to be given the chance to impress with LaLiga’s newly-promoted side Real Mallorca after 16 months without a club.

Daniel Sturridge was last on the books of a club in March 2020, with Trabzonspor his home for just six months following his Liverpool departure after 160 games in 2019.

But a betting charge from the FA would result in his premature departure from the Turkish club after a four-month worldwide ban, and nearly a year-and-a-half later he finally has a new opportunity.

Sturridge has been extended an invitation by Real Mallorca to train with the first team from July 14 as part of the pre-season preparations ahead of their return to LaLiga after securing automatic promotion.

The 31-year-old has been regularly documenting his bid to keep fit on social media as he put in the work to get back to top-flight football.

“I am training so hard now my playing weight is back where it was eight years ago,” Sturridge told the High Performance Podcast.

“I am obsessed by the fact that I know I want to be what I was before and better that. I will be better than that. I am wiser now. I am older now.”

The trial with Mallorca presents the chance to get back to what Sturridge loves most following a turbulent time during and after his ban.

There’s no questioning the talent that Sturridge possesses and the hope is that he will have the opportunity to showcase it on a regular basis, whether at Mallorca or elsewhere next season.

There is no promise of a contract but Sturridge will hope to be able to feature in any one of the Spanish outfit’s seven pre-season friendlies that are to take place up until August 4.