Andy Robertson‘s preparations for the upcoming season got underway on Friday and he didn’t take long to disclose what’s on his mind in regards to targets to hit.

The left-back has been a key pillar of Jurgen Klopp‘s side for nearly four years, acting as a formidable member of the Reds’ creative hub.

And we’ve heard plenty of the friendly rivalry that exists between himself and Trent Alexander-Arnold in that department, to which his full-back partner has edged him each season.

The ledger sits at 42-37 to Alexander-Arnold since 2017/18, that won’t sit right.

Now Robertson is looking to develop one of the strings on his bow on a more consistent basis, which would require him to match his four-season tally with Liverpool in just one campaign.

To date, the Scot has just five goals to his name with the three in 2019/20 season his best return – now he wants to possibly double that and more in the upcoming campaign.

As part of his pre-season diary for LiverpoolFC.com, Pep Lijnders revealed what Robertson said his target was for the season.

“On his arrival yesterday evening, Robbo said he can get five goals this season,” Lijnders said.

“After this first session, he said he was thinking he might even be able to get seven, maybe!”

That you can picture Robertson making the declaration says everything and even if said in jest, you can rest assured that he’ll be looking to get one over on Alexander-Arnold – although Lijnders’ idea of a “perfect goal” would see him supply Robertson with the assist.

The No. 66 has 10 goals to his name as a Red with a season-high of four, and so Robertson’s target of five or seven would certainly look to see him have the bragging rights.

In a more broader sense, Liverpool could certainly benefit from having consistent goalscorers in their ranks as just four players have scored seven or more goals across the previous three seasons.