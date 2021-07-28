Xherdan Shaqiri has confirmed his intentions to leave Liverpool this summer after talks with the club, but the fee the Reds can collect is subject to contrasting reports.

The Swiss international has not linked up with Jurgen Klopp‘s side in their Austrian training camp despite the designated three-week break having come and gone.

Shaqiri’s exploits in the Euros, which took him to the quarter-finals, ought to have seen his return to the squad over the last few days, but a transfer wish keeps him at bay.

The 29-year-old earlier this week confirmed his intent to seek “a new challenge” away from Anfield after three years on the books, to which Liverpool have accepted his “wish and will seriously consider the offers that will come.”

And the line from members of the Merseyside press is that the Reds are looking for a fee in the region of £13 million to £15 million, which would recoup what they paid to Stoke back in 2018.

However, SPORT1 reporter Florian Plettenberg has stated that the price tag is “below €10m (£8.5 million)!” – which represents a significant drop in the abovementioned figures.

Plettenberg’s assessment would make Shaqiri a lucrative purchase for the right club and with reliable ties to Germany, he also says that the 29-year-old “can also imagine a return to the Bundesliga. But no concrete talks so far.”

Transfer Update #Shaqiri: He has got the permission to leave #LFC. The price tag: below €10m! He can also imagine a return to the Bundesliga. But no concrete talks so far. @SPORT1 — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) July 27, 2021

It would be puzzling to see Liverpool accept a figure less than what they acquired for Harry Wilson (£12m to Fulham) and Marko Grujic (£10.5m to Porto) this summer, despite Shaqiri’s age profile.

With vast experience at club and international level, there is still plenty of potential to tap into with Shaqiri – as seen by his three-goal and one assist campaign at the Euros, where he started each of Switzerland’s five games.

It never quite worked out with Liverpool having spent his time under Klopp on the fringes with just 25 starts across three seasons, but it would remiss to simply let him leave on a cut-price deal.

Sevilla, Villarreal, Lazio and Napoli have been name-checked as interested parties by Goal‘s Neil Jones, where there is an expectation that interest will “ramp up this week” with Liverpool ready to complete a deal, importantly, “at the right price.” One to keep a close eye on.