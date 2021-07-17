Harvey Elliott believes it is a “big season” for him at Liverpool, with there high hopes of the 18-year-old taking up a regular role as part of Jurgen Klopp‘s first team.

During a break in the Reds’ lactate test in Salzburg on Monday, Klopp made a beeline through Joe Gomez, Ibrahima Konate, Taiwo Awoniyi and Jake Cain, and towards Elliott.

“Don’t know when it was the last time I said it, you looked outstanding,” he said, during a trademark hug. “You looked outstanding!”

The manager wasn’t wrong, either, after a season on loan with Blackburn that saw Elliott score seven goals and set up another 11 in 42 games, earning a nomination for EFL Young Player of the Season.

Liverpool have no plans of sending their No. 67 out on loan again, with Elliott instead targeting a place in the senior side – and being “confident” of doing so.

“I’m confident in myself, I feel like I can get in the team,” he told LFCTV.

“Whether it’s coming off the bench and making an impact [or starting], whatever it is, I’m confident in myself.

“That’s the main goal, just to be in and around the team, get minutes.

“But it’s down to me, I need to show the people that I’m ready and show the gaffer that I’m ready. I’m certain I can do it.”

Elliott signed a new five-year deal with Liverpool upon his return from loan, underlining the club’s faith in a player who arrived from Fulham in 2019 with a promising reputation.

The youngster has never been short of confidence, but after his time at Blackburn he feels he is more capable of challenging for a spot with the Reds due to his new-found experience.

“I think I played 42 games last season and, for a youngster, that’s a lot of games,” he reflected.

“[It is about] knowing how to recover, knowing how to look after my body, knowing what to eat, knowing what to do on days off.

“It’s going to be a big season for me this season, I’m looking forward to it. I’m going to take everything I learned from last season and put it into this season.

“I just can’t wait to get started, can’t wait to get into the season and see what happens.”

Elliott concluded: “It’s going to be hard, but in football you always have challenges, it’s just how you deal with it, how you rise above it and how you better yourself.

“I’m looking forward to the challenge, I’m looking forward to the competitiveness and I’m looking forward to hopefully getting minutes here and there.”