Liverpool supporter Andrew Devine passed away this week at the age of 55, having suffered life-changing injuries at Hillsborough, with the club paying tribute.

Though 96 lost their lives in the Hillsborough disaster, countless others have felt the effects of the tragedy, from the families of those lost to those who were at the stadium that day.

Andrew Devine was left with life-altering injuries having attended the FA Cup tie between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest, but still attended games at Anfield in the years after whenever possible.

His death is deeply sad, and he becomes the 97th fatality of Hillsborough, with a coroner ruling that he had been unlawfully killed.

A statement from Devine’s family confirmed with a “sense of immense loss” that their “much loved son, brother and uncle” had passed away, and Jurgen Klopp and his squad have now paid tribute.

While at their pre-season training camp in Austria, the manager, his staff and the players observed a 97-second silence in honour of Devine:

Rest in peace, Andrew Devine. pic.twitter.com/56Qv3Cb6h2 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) July 29, 2021

Speaking to the club’s official website, Klopp described Devine as an “incredible person,” having met with the lifelong fan at Melwood.

“It is a very sad moment for everyone who has Liverpool in their hearts and for many others besides,” Klopp said.

“We have lost an incredible person, someone who showed us all what it is to fight and who refused to give in even when the expectation was that he could fight no more.

“I did not know Andrew well but I met him when he visited Melwood when visits were still possible and all of us got to share some time with him. He had his carers with him and it was clear that they were brilliant people who did so much for him.

“We are all very sad about this news. We are sad for Andrew, we are sad for his wonderful family who cared for him for so long and we are sad for the entire Liverpool family because another life has been cut short by Hillsborough.

“All of them are in my thoughts and prayers. We will not forget Andrew. He made a big impact on all of us.”

The thoughts of Marina and myself are with the Devine family, especially his magnificent parents who gave him such incredible care. Andrew will always be remembered by everyone at Liverpool Football Club (@LFC). May he rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/tpvPHoVBmQ — Sir Kenny Dalglish (? & ?) (@kennethdalglish) July 29, 2021

Sir Kenny Dalglish was among those to also pay his respects to the late Devine, along with the likes of Ian Rush and Andy Robertson.

Thoughts with the family and friends of Andrew Devine. You’ll Never Walk Alone ?? — Ian Rush MBE (@Ian_Rush9) July 29, 2021

My thoughts and prayers go out to Andrews family and friends! YNWA ?? https://t.co/PZoESwC9w7 — Andy Robertson (@andrewrobertso5) July 29, 2021

Rest in peace Andrew Devine the 97th victim of gross negligence.YNWA — John Aldridge (@Realaldo474) July 29, 2021

RIP Andrew ! We be all thinking about him and the family YNWA! https://t.co/NUK2JeVIcr — John Achterberg (@1JohnAchterberg) July 29, 2021

You’ll Never Walk Alone, Andrew Devine. Rest in peace.