Liverpool have confirmed they will conclude pre-season with a friendly double-header against Athletic Bilbao and Osasuna at Anfield – with a 75 percent capacity crowd.

With lockdown restrictions now lifted in the UK, including a limit on mass gatherings and the mandatory wearing of face coverings, Liverpool have now confirmed their plans to host two friendlies at Anfield next month.

The Reds will play Athletic Bilbao on Sunday, August 8, kicking off at 4pm, before taking on Osasuna on Monday, August 9 at 7pm.

Excitingly, the club have also announced that the stadium will be at 75 percent capacity for both games, meaning over 40,000 fans will be permitted to attend.

Tickets for the friendlies will go on sale on Wednesday, July 21, with these the biggest crowds allowed at Anfield since the Champions League last-16 defeat to Atletico Madrid last March.

Over the past 16 months, Liverpool have played the majority of their games behind closed doors, though 10,000 supporters were in attendance for the final-day victory over Crystal Palace in May.

There stands to be an incredible atmosphere at Anfield for the two friendlies, which will serve as the final warmup to the campaign ahead.

Liverpool play Norwich at Carrow Road in their Premier League opener on August 14, just five days after the clash with Osasuna, which will be in tribute to the late Michael Robinson.

The full pre-season schedule currently sees Jurgen Klopp‘s side play FC Wacker Innsbruck (July 20), Stuttgart (July 20), Mainz (July 23), Hertha Berlin (July 29), Athletic Bilbao (August 8) and Osasuna (August 9).

It remains to be seen if another friendly is organised on the return from Austria.