Liverpool could see more movement on three potential outgoings worth £36 million next week, with five players in line to return to pre-season training in Austria.

The Reds are currently a 34-man squad at their camp in Salzburg, including key names such as Virgil van Dijk, Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane.

Others involved are less assured of their roles heading into the new season, with question marks over the futures of Marko Grujic, Divock Origi, Takumi Minamino, Taiwo Awoniyi, Loris Karius and more.

Their group will be fleshed out by 10 others over the course of the four weeks, with the first cohort of summer internationals to return from next week.

With Jurgen Klopp confirming that players would be given at least a three-week holiday on the end of their involvement at the Euros and Copa America, the first of those are due back in the coming days.

With Wales knocked out by Denmark on June 26, the earliest return date for Neco Williams and Harry Wilson is July 18, while Diogo Jota is pencilled in for the following day.

It is likely, then, that all three of Williams, Wilson and Jota will take the lactate test on July 19, potentially with a view to being involved in the friendlies against Mainz (July 23) and Hertha Berlin (July 29).

Xherdan Shaqiri, meanwhile, is slated to return the day after the Mainz game, on July 24, having reached the quarter-finals of the Euros with Switzerland.

There is likely to be flexibility, of course, with Andy Robertson the prime example after already passing the three-week mark for his holiday.

Fitness and sharpness will be the focus in training, but off the pitch, the time in Austria will give three of those players an opportunity to formally discuss their futures with Klopp.

Williams, Wilson and Shaqiri are all expected to depart the club in the transfer window, with Liverpool journalists reporting interest from a variety of clubs.

The right-back Williams is on the radar of Burnley and Leeds and is valued at £10 million, while Wilson is attracting Benfica, Brentford and West Brom among others with a price tag of around £13 million.

Shaqiri is a target for Lazio, with the Reds also seeking a fee of £13 million for the playmaker who played more minutes than any other Liverpool international this summer – with three goals and an assist for the Swiss enhancing his value.

According to La Lazio Siamo Noi, the Serie A club have already made a bid worth €12 million (£10.3m), and while Liverpool “are unwilling to let him leave for less than €15 million (£12.8m),” progress could be made “in the coming days.”

If Liverpool do manage to sell Shaqiri, Wilson and Williams for their full asking price, they would generate close to £36 million in transfer funds, which is expected to be put towards new signings in midfield and attack.

Talks with Klopp and Michael Edwards next week could play a big part in determining those prospective deals, which makes it an interesting time ahead.