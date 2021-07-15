Liverpool transfer rumours keep coming thick and fast – but there’s lots of pre-season news to get through, too, for both Jurgen Klopp‘s squad and Matt Beard’s LFC Women.

Azzurri duo on the list but one is untransferable

Liverpool won’t be the only admirers of Italy’s stars after this summer, though of course we’ll have long decided which ones we’d really like to sign, rather than basing it off four or five games at the Euros.

Nicolo Barella and Domenico Berardi are the pair the Reds are reportedly keen on, but the Inter Milan midfielder is simply not up for sale after playing a key role for them last season in winning the title.

However, it’s a different story with Berardi as Sassuolo are apparently open to a sale – same with midfield team-mate Manuel Locatelli – and the Reds have deep admiration for his talents in the final third, according to reports in Italy.

It’s still a deal to watch develop rather than to expect an imminent answer on, but the possibility of a swap involving Marko Grujic adds another twist to the tale.

Reds rumours of the day

Youri Tielemans remains on the “list” of players Liverpool admire, but his price is prohibitive this summer and Leicester have offered him a new contract

Saul rumours continue to fly with one suggestion the Reds will offer Shaqiri or Origi in part exchange – but Barcelona look set to conclude their own swap deal instead, with Antoine Griezmann heading ‘home’

Ismaila Sarr was the main rumour last summer before the Reds signed Diogo Jota – but we’re still keen and are preparing a move, says journalist Graeme Bailey. The word is we’ll pay up to £40m for him, which seems excessive for a player in the Championship last term, given the fees we’re told we won’t pay for established stars this summer

Latest Liverpool FC news

FA Cup replays are back and there will be no games during the winter breaks this time – so no repeat of our U23s taking to Anfield for a cup game!

The club have confirmed two changes to the process of matchday tickets, including news Season Ticket holders must be aware of

Fernando Torres is starting his managerial career with Atletico Madrid U19s, joining the likes of Agger, Gerrard and Alonso from Rafa Benitez’s team to go into coaching

And Liverpool FC Women’s plans for pre-season have been muddled after a “small number of positive” Covid cases among players and staff led to the cancellation of the friendly against AFC Fylde on Sunday

Latest transfer chat elsewhere

Kalidou Koulibaly tops Rafa Benitez’s wanted list after taking over at Everton and a first bid has been put to Napoli

Alphonse Areola impressed at Fulham last season and West Ham are making a loan with a view to buy bid to PSG for him

Tweet of the day and match of the night

Looks like our No66 took the advice of his team-mates…

The countdown is on ?? pic.twitter.com/6m03WgnKAB — Trent Alexander-Arnold (@TrentAA) July 14, 2021

You all wanted the Uefa Europa Conference League a few months ago when it looked like the Reds wouldn’t get top four, right?!

Well tonight’s your chance to check it out: Sligo vs FH (Iceland), Sarajevo vs Milsami (Moldova), Coleraine vs Velez (Bosnia) and TNS vs Honka (Finland) are all on!