Reds support Bukayo Saka and England duo in face of abhorrent racist abuse

Support has come in droves for Bukayo Saka, Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford after they were subjected to abhorrent racial abuse following England’s Euro 2020 final defeat.

Imagine your team makes it to their first final in 55 years and when the result does not fall the right way countless think to go straight to social media to racially abuse players they are supposed to support.

It’s abhorrent and despicable, among other choice words and yet that’s what three young stars of the game are waking up to.

It’s incredibly sad to think that it will not be the first time either and that’s why England and many others continue to take the knee and stand against racism.

Saka, Sancho and Rashford were three England players to miss penalties in the shootout against Italy on Sunday evening, but they deserved nothing but support.

To think otherwise and direct racist abuse is despicable and they are not fans, just racists.

And Liverpool players past and present, including Steven Gerrard, Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliott, were quick to applaud the bravery of Saka for taking the crucial fifth penalty at just 19 and Sancho and Rashford for stepping up:

And they weren’t the only ones as plenty showed their support and condemned the racist abuse that has become all too depressingly expected in moments such as these:

It’s sickening but the widespread support is what offers hope for the future.

But structural change and equality has to be at the heart of fighting systemic racism. And it will also require everyone to stand together and fight it.

