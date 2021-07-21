A reliable Merseyside journalist has claimed that Liverpool are targeting West Ham winger Jarrod Bowen as they look to bolster their attack this summer.

The Reds are yet to make any further signings following the £36 million arrival of Ibrahima Konate, but have started to see some movement when it comes to sales.

Marko Grujic has joined Porto and Taiwo Awoniyi has moved to Union Berlin, with the club bringing in £17 million for the fringe duo.

On top of deals for Kamil Grabara and Liam Millar, Liverpool have now raised £21.3 million that will be put towards new signings in midfield and attack.

So far, few names have been mentioned when it comes to a new addition in the final third, but The Athletic’s James Pearce reports that Bowen, 24, is being considered.

Pearce writes that Bowen is “viewed as someone with massive potential” and that Jurgen Klopp “rates him highly,” though whether an approach is made “depends to a large extent on whether Divock Origi and Xherdan Shaqiri leave Anfield.”

Bowen joined West Ham from Hull in a £25 million deal in 2020, and has so far scored nine goals and laid on 10 assists in 53 appearances for the club.

The Englishman is most comfortable on the right wing, but can also play on the left and has been used as a striker and No. 10 in his time in east London, too.

It remains to be seen how costly a deal would be given Bowen has four years left on his contract at West Ham and cost a sizeable fee only a season-and-a-half ago.

He is unlikely to be the only player on Liverpool’s radar, either, with Pearce’s mention of a “shortlist” recalling previous links with Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins, Wolves’ Pedro Neto, Leicester’s Harvey Barnes and Watford’s Ismaila Sarr.

Interest in Watkins, Barnes and now Bowen is no doubt informed by Liverpool’s need to add homegrown players to their squad in the near future.

If Nat Phillips leaves this summer as anticipated, Liverpool would only have seven of a required eight homegrown players in their senior squad – an issue which could be exacerbated if Ben Davies and, though highly unlikely, Jordan Henderson also move on.

Bowen – nor any of the prospective new attacking signings – would not arrive as a first-choice starter, but instead competition and cover for the likes of Mo Salah, Sadio Mane and Diogo Jota.

In Liverpool’s opening pre-season friendly, Harvey Elliott was deployed in midfield and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain took up duties as a No. 9, suggesting Klopp could mix things up positionally this season.

Takumi Minamino was also given an opportunity on the left wing, but failed to make an impact against Austrian second-tier side Wacker Innsbruck.