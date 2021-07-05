What we know about the 2021/22 Premier League season so far

The 2021/22 Premier League season is now less than six weeks away and Liverpool will be looking to make a splash, but what do we know about the campaign ahead?

It was a year like no other in 2020/21 with the pandemic forcing the game behind closed doors and one injury after another turning the Reds’ season on its head.

Thankfully, Jurgen Klopp‘s men will have a clean slate as a third-place finish means Champions League action will be played out alongside another Premier League campaign.

Silverware will be the ambition, but there are 19 other clubs that will be out to stop Liverpool in their tracks.

To date, transfers across the division have been few and far between but managerial changes have been in the reckoning and a handful of rule changes beckon.

So, what do we know about the 2021/22 Premier League season so far?

When does the season start?

The new campaign kicks off on Friday, August 13 when Brentford host Arsenal in their first-ever Premier League game.

Liverpool follow on August 14, making the trip to Norwich for a 5.30pm kick-off.

Will fans be present?

With the UK to announce another easing of lockdown restrictions for July 19, it is expected that all clubs will be able to welcome back full crowds when the season returns.

Entry requirements, if any, are not yet known.

Who has the UK broadcasting rights?

With fans returning to stadiums, normal service will resume whereby not every game is live throughout the season and kick-off times will be altered the month prior.

Sky Sports (128 games), BT Sport (52 games) and Amazon Prime Video (20 games) remain at the helm for a combined 200 games.

Who are the promoted clubs?

It’s a return for Norwich and Watford at the first time of asking thanks to automatic promotion.

Daniel Farke remains at the helm for the former while the Hornets are lef by Xisco Munoz.

And Brentford secured their place in the play-off final under Thomas Frank, who has former Red Sergi Canos in his ranks.

Any rule changes?

Handball law: Accidental handball in the build-up to a goal no longer an offence, but remains the case for the act of scoring or the immediate action that creates the chance

Accidental handball in the build-up to a goal no longer an offence, but remains the case for the act of scoring or the immediate action that creates the chance Offside: Definition of where the arm ends, now bottom of the armpit, for determining offside/onside position

Definition of where the arm ends, now bottom of the armpit, for determining offside/onside position Handball law: Not every contact of the ball with the hand/arm is an offence

Notable transfers

It’s been a quiet summer so far but the conclusion of summer tournaments should see movement in both incomings and outgoings, with these the notable arrivals to date:

Aston Villa – Emiliano Buendia (£34m)

– Emiliano Buendia (£34m) Leicester – Patson Daka (£27m), Boubakary Soumare (£18m)

– Patson Daka (£27m), Boubakary Soumare (£18m) Liverpool – Ibrahima Konate (£36m)

– Ibrahima Konate (£36m) Imminent Man United – Jadon Sancho (£73m)

New managers

After a drama-laden search and weeks of question marks, the league’s management has settled somewhat and four clubs will head into the new season with a new man in the top job:

Tottenham – Nuno Espirito Santo

– Nuno Espirito Santo Everton – Rafa Benitez

– Rafa Benitez Crystal Palace – Patrick Vieira

– Patrick Vieira Wolves – Bruno Lage

Liverpool’s first 5

And to bring it back to the Reds, here are the first five league fixtures Klopp’s men will be navigating: