Liverpool are expected to retain Harvey Elliott as part of the first-team squad this season, but the 18-year-old is not short of suitors if a loan move is sanctioned.

Elliott has been one of Jurgen Klopp‘s go-to talents in pre-season so far, with only five players clocking more minutes on the pitch than the teenager’s 135.

He has caught the eye in a new midfield role, though there is still plenty of room for improvement as he learns the structural nuances of the position and how to perform it in Klopp’s high-intensity system.

As it stands, Elliott will stay with Liverpool as a first-team regular this season, but that has not stopped clubs registering their interest in a loan.

Sheffield United, who have also enquired over a deal for Ben Davies, are the latest to approach the Reds over a possible deal, according to the Sheffield Star.

The Blades are “yet to make an official approach,” but have “let it be known they would be interested in bringing the winger to South Yorkshire if he is allowed to leave.”

The newly relegated club believe they have an ace up their sleeve, too, in manager Slavisa Jokanovic, who gave Elliott his debut at Fulham, and they hope this “could persuade Klopp to send the teenager to Bramall Lane.”

“A decision on his future is likely to be taken next week,” the report reads, “with United asking to be kept abreast of any developments.”

The Athletic‘s Richard Sutcliffe, though, has reported that “sources at Anfield insist the 18-year-old will not be loaned out despite plenty of interest from the Championship.”

That was expected to be the case last summer, however, before a late decision to send Elliott to Blackburn Rovers, where he scored seven goals and assisted a further 11 in 42 games.

Elliott’s spell at Ewood Park was transformative, and it stands to reason that Rovers would be among the clubs eager to sign him up for the 2021/22 campaign.

Speaking to the Lancashire Telegraph, Blackburn manager Tony Mowbray has highlighted the difficulty in finding a player like Liverpool’s No. 67 on the transfer market.

“We need more individual talent, players who can beat players,” Mowbray said.

“Harvey Elliott brought that to an extent last year with his individuality and range of passing, they’re not easy to find, you can’t just pluck them out of the air.”