Harvey Elliott has been named in the England under-21s squad to play Romania and Kosovo next month, making the step up from the under-18s squad.

Liverpool‘s No. 67 is the youngest of four 18-year-olds in Lee Carsley’s first Young Lions squad who play Romania in a friendly before kicking off their U21 Euro qualifiers against Kosovo.

Carsley, who has taken over from Aidy Boothroyd after the previous incumbents reign went stale, will be assisted by Ashley Cole and has selected an exciting squad.

The likes of Emile Smith-Rowe, Noni Madueke, Folarin Balogun, Ryan Sessegnon, Luke Thomas, Rhian Brewster and Conor Gallagher are in the group, along with Curtis Jones.

Jones earns his third call-up for the U21s, having scored twice and assisted once in six appearances for the side so far, though a sending-off in his last outing – at the U21 Euros against Croatia – means he is suspended for the clash with Kosovo.

The 20-year-old is likely to start against Romania, then, giving him an opportunity to impress his new international manager.

For Elliott, this call-up marks another milestone in an upwardly mobile young career, having previously featured for the under-18s, with his breakthrough at Liverpool forcing him into contention.

He will face strong competition for a place in the side, but his versatility – having played in midfield for the Reds in recent weeks – could further his claim for a starting spot.

Etienne Green has also been called up, with England eager to secure his allegiance despite the Colchester-born goalkeeper having moved to France at the age of four, where he currently plays for Saint-Etienne.

England U21s squad

Goalkeepers: Joe Bursik, Etienne Green, Josh Griffiths

Defenders: Max Aarons, Levi Samuels-Colwill, Charlie Cresswell, Marc Guehi, Taylor Harwood-Bellis, Valentino Livramento, Ryan Sessegnon, Luke Thomas

Midfielders: Tommy Doyle, Conor Gallagher, Jimmy Garner, Curtis Jones, Cole Palmer, Jacob Ramsey, Oliver Skipp

Forward: Folarin Balogun, Rhian Brewster, Harvey Elliott, Tyreece John-Jules, Noni Madueke, Emile Smith-Rowe