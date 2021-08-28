Carrow Road, Norwich, Norfolk, UK. 14th Aug, 2021. Premier League football, Norwich versus Liverpool; Diogo Jota of Liverpool celebrates with Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane after he scores for 0-1 in the 26th minute Credit: Action Plus Sports/Alamy Live News
How Mo Salah and Sadio Mane can both hit records as Liverpool host Chelsea

Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane will both be hoping to hit goalscoring centuries as Liverpool look to produce a rare clean-sheet feat against Chelsea.

Salah is two goals short of reaching 100 in the top flight of England with 96 of those for Liverpool.

Twenty-nine players have previously reached a century of goals in the Premier League era.

Mane is two goals shy of registering 100 for Liverpool in all competitions and if he reaches the century he will become the 18th Reds player in history to achieve the feat.

Liverpool are also two goals short of reaching 650 in all competitions under Jurgen Klopp.

 

Klopp vs. Tuchel

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Thursday, March 4, 2021: Chelsea's manager Thomas Tuchel (R) with Liverpool's manager Jürgen Klopp at the final whistle during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Chelsea FC at Anfield. Chelsea won 1-0 condeming Liverpool to their fifth home defeat on the run.(Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Jurgen Klopp has faced Thomas Tuchel 15 times in his managerial career, winning nine with three defeats.

Tuchel has beaten Liverpool twice in five meetings as a manager in his career with Borussia Dortmund, Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea.

Back in May, he became the third different German manager to win the Champions League in the last 3 seasons, following Klopp in 2019 and Hansi Flick in 2020.

 

First-goal Diogo

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, August 21, 2021: Liverpool's Diogo Jota celebrates after scoring the first goal during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Burnley FC at Anfield. Liverpool won 2-0. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Diogo Jota has scored Liverpool’s opening goal of a game on seven occasions while in a further two matches he has netted the winning goal, plus the only goal and the winning goal at former club Wolves in a 1-0 win.

Jota could be the first Liverpool player since Mane in 2017/18 to score in the opening three league games of a campaign.

 

Lukaku’s back

SAINT PETERSBURG, RUSSIA - JUNE 12: Romelu Lukaku of Belgium celebrates after scoring their side's first goal during the UEFA Euro 2020 Championship Group B match between Belgium and Russia on June 12, 2021 in Saint Petersburg, Russia. (Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)

Romelu Lukaku has five goals against Liverpool in 17 career appearances, scoring once at Anfield while on loan at West Bromwich Albion in February 2013.

He has scored 114 Premier League goals and is 20th on the competition’s all-time list.

His goal at Arsenal last weekend was his first for Chelsea in his 16th appearance and the 316th of his career for club and country.

 

Chance of a clean sheet?

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, August 8, 2021: Liverpool's goalkeeper Alisson Becker during a pre-season friendly match between Liverpool FC and Athletic Club de Bilbao at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Home and away, Liverpool have kept two clean sheets in the last 20 top-flight encounters with Chelsea – both coming in the last five meetings.

The Reds could keep a clean sheet in each of their opening three league games of a season for only the ninth time in their history and for the fourth time in the last nine seasons.

However, Chelsea have failed to score in only one of their last 10 league visits.

 

The referee

Liverpool last lost at home with Anthony Taylor in charge in November 2014 – to Chelsea.

Chelsea have won both times he has refereed the two teams. He sent off Mateo Kovacic in the 2020 FA Cup Final.

 

This season’s scorers

NORWICH, ENGLAND - Saturday, August 14, 2021: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates after scoring the third goal during the FA Premier League match between Norwich City FC and Liverpool FC at Carrow Road. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Liverpool: Jota 2, Firmino 1, Mane 1, Salah 1

Chelsea: Alonso 1, Chalobah 1, James 1, Lukaku 1, Pulisic 1, Ziyech 1

* Stats courtesy of LFC statistician Ged Rea (@ged0407).

Fan Comments

