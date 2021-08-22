The sight of the new season so far? Fans back in stadiums, the new kit, Mo Salah‘s celebrations? Nope, it’s the boss with a new look, shorn of his usual glasses.

Our bespectacled boss was formerly one of the most recognisable figures in the Premier League even if you couldn’t clearly see his face: eyeglasses and a baseball cap, that’s Jurgen Klopp.

Now he’s turning heads having emerged in pre-season with a slightly altered look, with no glasses adorning his face.

So what’s the story? Contact lenses, laser operation, Terminator-style parts replacement? None of the above, as it turns out.

“It’s actually totally private, but I can explain it to you sometime,” said the boss to Bild.

“I’ve been wearing glasses since I was ten years old – that’s 44 years. The problem in recent years was that the glasses could no longer correct my poor eyesight.

“The solution to this was a minor intervention. It wasn’t lasering or anything, but it made me see very well without glasses at the moment.

“I think my face is weird without glasses, but I don’t need them anymore. I may need one more. When that happens, I’ll wear glasses again.”

So there we have it: the glasses might be back in future, but for now he’s good without the need of additional sight guidance.

And judging by his spot-on team selections and subs at the start of the season so far, he likes what he’s seeing – and so do we!