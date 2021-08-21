LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, August 21, 2021: Liverpool's Harvey Elliott (L) is challenged by Burnley's Josh Brownhill during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Burnley FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
LIVE: Liverpool vs. Burnley – Follow the Reds’ return to a full Anfield here!

Liverpool return to a full Anfield at last, with Burnley making the trip to Merseyside for the special occasion. We’re live to bring you the latest.

Kickoff is at 12.30pm (BST), the referee is Mike Dean.

Teams

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Henderson, Keita, Elliott; Mane, Salah, Jota

Subs: Adrian, Kelleher, Konate, Thiago, Firmino, Gomez, Jones, Minamino, Robertson

Burnley: Pope, Lowton, Tarkowski, Mee, Taylor, Gudmundsson, Brownhill, Cork, McNeil, Wood, Barnes

Subs: Hennessey, Norris, Thomas, Collins, Pieters, Bardsley, Rodriguez, Richardson, Dodgson

