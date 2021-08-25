Liverpool aren’t the only club having issues with new ticket system

New ticketing technology has caused chaos at Anfield in each of the three games played to date, and fans were also left queuing outside other stadiums after kick-off this week.

The introduction of NFC tickets, which stands for Near-Field Communication, has been far from perfect in its debut season at Anfield and beyond.

It has caused backlogs at turnstiles as a failure to scan properly has led to supporters being unable to get into the ground in a timely manner, among other issues.

Some fans have then needed to go to the ticket office to fix any problems and are faced with another lengthy wait, rightly causing frustration.

Liverpool had to delay the start of both of their pre-season games at Anfield due to thousands being unable to get into the ground and similar issues arose for the league opener against Burnley.

The club did allocate entry times and appointed 100 more stewards and 30 additional fan support officers, but confusion and long queues were still prevalent on Saturday.

Has to be a delay for KO at anfield here, queue is ridiculous ? pic.twitter.com/zJHOZmi1Vo — James Hayes (@JamesHayesy) August 21, 2021

Please give us an actual season ticket @WestHam pic.twitter.com/VeVQInofSE — tallpaul (@PaulDWB) August 23, 2021

This was the queue for the Holmesdale five minutes ago #CPFC pic.twitter.com/oDLwUeogqC — Matt Woosnam (@MattWoosie) August 21, 2021

The queues outside St Mary’s today are insane. #SaintsFC pic.twitter.com/zfI7YVwnnP — Dan Kerins (@dankerins) August 22, 2021

Similar issues with the ticketing technology were also faced at Selhurst Park, St Mary’s and the London Stadium, with many fans missing the start of a league game on their return after 17 long months.

And in response to the events that unfolded prior to Liverpool‘s match against Burnley, supporters’ group Spirit of Shankly have issued feedback to the club as “substantial problems accessing the stadium” still exist despite the club’s efforts.

“The new ticketing system had caused apprehension for fans following difficulties getting into Anfield at the two pre-season friendlies earlier in the month,” SOS’s feedback statement said.

“SOS took all concerns to the club in the interim period, before the game with Burnley, and were assured new measures had been put in place to allow for smooth entry.

“To guard against any ‘first-day’ glitches the club also asked that supporters arrive earlier than they might do normally, and as an incentive reduced the price of Carlsberg inside the ground.

“It is now clear that despite efforts made by LFC, there are still substantial problems accessing the stadium. And for many fans once in there was overcrowding on the concourses and it was impossible to get served in the refreshment areas.”

The technology has seen a domino effect with experiences both inside and outside Anfield and SOS “ask for no repetition for the Chelsea fixture on Saturday,” to which Liverpool will be eager to deliver.