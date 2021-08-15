Liverpool were irrepressible in their 3-0 win away to Norwich on Saturday, with the media understandably paying special attention to Mohamed Salah.

The Reds made a flying start to the season at Carrow Road, continuing their great recent success at the home of the Canaries.

Diogo Jota gave Liverpool the lead in the first half, as the visitors overcame a spirited Norwich side and a buoyant crowd.

Roberto Firmino and Salah also found the net after the break, sealing a hugely impressive victory for Jurgen Klopp‘s men.

Here’s how the media reacted to Liverpool‘s win.

Salah was extraordinary, scoring once and assisting twice, leading to some waxing lyrical over him…

The Liverpool Echo‘s Paul Gorst heaped praise on the Egyptian, saying he is very much in his prime:

“If the Reds are to trouble City for this league crown, it will be Salah’s goals that will largely power it and having finished as top scorer in all four of his years at Anfield, he is already off the mark in the pursuit of a fifth. “But this was more than just a third goal to add the gloss on an already healthy scoreline, Salah’s pair of assists to go with the strike are indicative of a player at the height of his considerable powers. “It should not be viewed as less remarkable the more he does it and as the club continue to work on tying down their star men to longer terms, Salah should be front and centre of the queue for those next up. “Sign him up, Michael Edwards.”

Meanwhile, England legend Gary Lineker was quick to laud Salah on Twitter:

That man @MoSalah scores in the opening game of the season for a 5th consecutive season. Chuck in a couple of assists and all in all a pretty tasty performance. What a player. — Gary Lineker ? (@GaryLineker) August 14, 2021

Ian Doyle of the Echo called Salah the most important player at Anfield, echoing Gorst’s claim regarding a new deal:

“If Salah sticks around for an extended period, there’s every chance his record-breaking Anfield career can see him become a bona fide club legend. “Certainly, the indications on the Premier League opening weekend at Norwich City are that Salah remains Liverpool’s best and most important player, choosing the return of packed stadia to put on an outstanding show of his prowess. “On the pitch, Salah once again means business. And off it, the clear inference is that he wants matters sorted with Liverpool. Over to you, Fenway Sports Group.”

The manner in which the attack clicked was also considered a huge positive…

The Independent‘s Karl Matchett was happy to see the attack making the headline, instead of last season’s defensive issues:

“Suffice to say, Klopp’s changes worked. A full four minutes later, the original front three, the Champions League-winning troika, combined in devastating and marginally fortunate fashion, Firmino sweeping home after a more deliberate Salah assist this time. […] “Liverpool’s season starts with the attack in focus once more, after last year’s never-ending defensive sob story.”

This Is Anfield were delighted that Liverpool looked so potent in the final third, following last season’s struggles:

“Four played, three scored. Mo Salah has more assists than goals this season. He almost had another when he tried to play in Sadio Mane late on to make it all four forwards scoring on the opening day. “Whatever else we want to take from the opening weekend of the season, the big focus should be on several players contributing to the Reds’ attack, the real feeling that we have four potential starters now, not three and a collection. “Jota had started extremely well, but Firmino didn’t miss a beat either. That’s exactly the competition the Reds need, all over the pitch.”

A genuine title challenge has to be expected after such a strong showing, with victory against Burnley a must…

The Daily Mail‘s Dominic King thinks Liverpool showed they are as good as anyone in Europe when they perform like this:

“While their rivals have spent furiously in recent weeks, Klopp has had to contend with chatter that Liverpool’s decision to be financially prudent will cost him. That viewpoint, nonetheless, does not give consideration to the talent he already has at his disposal. “This squad, when in form, is as good as anything in Europe and they played as if they had a point to prove, almost as if the return of fans had brought them back to life. Norwich put up a valiant show but, in terms of quality, they were in a different county to Liverpool. […] “He was smiling, Klopp was smiling, everyone in Red was smiling – and with good reason. Liverpool have emerged powerfully and purposefully from the blocks. Norwich can be thankful they won’t face opponents of this nature every week.”

This Is Anfield believe the visit of the Clarets next Saturday is a must-win game, ahead of the clash with Chelsea a week later:

“Burnley, who lost their opener at home to Brighton, will still be a tough task of course. But not a whole lot different to this encounter in that we’ll have spells of possession, will need the forwards to be clinical and have to deal with the specific threat they possess at times. “The usual difficult, bruising, tenacious Premier League encounter, in other words. Win that and we’ll be ready for what will doubtless be termed an early test of title credentials, but there’s little sense looking ahead. “Burnley, after all, are the club who ended the Reds’ long, long unbeaten Anfield run at the start of that abysmal form last season – we owe them!”

And Gorst touched upon the return of fans and how it will aid Liverpool‘s bid for title number 20: