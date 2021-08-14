This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

Best photos as Reds return with a bang to beat Norwich

A win over Norwich by a three-goal margin kicked off the season, just as it did two years ago when the Reds went on to win the league.

Here’s the best pictures from Carrow Road, as the Reds returned with a bang – on the pitch and in the stands!

Captain for the day in the absence of Jordan Henderson was James Milner, appearing in his 20th season in the Premier League.

NORWICH, ENGLAND - Saturday, August 14, 2021: Liverpool's James Milner during the FA Premier League match between Norwich City FC and Liverpool FC at Carrow Road. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Virgil van Dijk was making his first start for over 300 days, a very welcome sight – and a clean sheet alongside Joel Matip in the heart of defence.

NORWICH, ENGLAND - Saturday, August 14, 2021: Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk during the FA Premier League match between Norwich City FC and Liverpool FC at Carrow Road. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Diogo Jota, given the nod over Roberto Firmino up front after the Brazilian’s later return in pre-season, got the opening goal of the game and the season.

NORWICH, ENGLAND - Saturday, August 14, 2021: Liverpool's Diogo Jota (C) celebrates after scoring the first goal during the FA Premier League match between Norwich City FC and Liverpool FC at Carrow Road. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Carrow Road, Norwich, Norfolk, UK. 14th Aug, 2021. Premier League football, Norwich versus Liverpool; Diogo Jota of Liverpool celebrates with Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane after he scores for 0-1 in the 26th minute Credit: Action Plus Sports/Alamy Live News

Carrow Road is always a good away day and the travelling Kop, for the first time since March 2019, was in full voice.

NORWICH, ENGLAND - Saturday, August 14, 2021: Liverpool supporters during the FA Premier League match between Norwich City FC and Liverpool FC at Carrow Road. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Minutes after coming on, Firmino got on the scoresheet, slotting home from Mo Salah‘s cross.

NORWICH, ENGLAND - Saturday, August 14, 2021: Liverpool's Firmino during the FA Premier League match between Norwich City FC and Liverpool FC at Carrow Road. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Some typically superb Bobby celeb pics!

NORWICH, ENGLAND - Saturday, August 14, 2021: Liverpool's Roberto Firmino celebrates after scoring the second goal during the FA Premier League match between Norwich City FC and Liverpool FC at Carrow Road. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

And then it was for Salah to get his customary opening day goal – in doing so setting a new Premier League record by scoring in five consecutive opening day fixtures.

NORWICH, ENGLAND - Saturday, August 14, 2021: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates after scoring the third goal during the FA Premier League match between Norwich City FC and Liverpool FC at Carrow Road. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

NORWICH, ENGLAND - Saturday, August 14, 2021: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates after scoring the third goal during the FA Premier League match between Norwich City FC and Liverpool FC at Carrow Road. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

NORWICH, ENGLAND - Saturday, August 14, 2021: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah (C) celebrates after scoring the third goal during the FA Premier League match between Norwich City FC and Liverpool FC at Carrow Road. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Jurgen brought on Harvey Elliott late on, because, why not eh!

NORWICH, ENGLAND - Saturday, August 14, 2021: Liverpool's manager Jürgen Klopp embraces Harvey Elliott after the FA Premier League match between Norwich City FC and Liverpool FC at Carrow Road. Liverpool won 3-0. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Smiles all around!

NORWICH, ENGLAND - Saturday, August 14, 2021: Liverpool's manager Jürgen Klopp waves to supporters after the FA Premier League match between Norwich City FC and Liverpool FC at Carrow Road. Liverpool won 3-0. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

