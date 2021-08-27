Liverpool have not made an enquiry over a possible deal for Brighton midfielder Yves Bissouma despite their interest, according to a reliable journalist.

Bissouma is widely reported to be on the Reds’ radar as they consider reinforcing their midfield ranks, but no bid has materialised for the 24-year-old as of yet.

Excitement rose on Thursday night with a claim from the Express – a bottom-tier source ever since Paul Joyce’s move to the Times – that Liverpool had “made an official enquiry” into the Malian’s availability.

Regardless of the reliability of the source, a lack of signings at Anfield since the £36 million arrival of Ibrahima Konate led to many fans hoping for a late move.

But The Athletic’s Andy Naylor, their Brighton correspondent who previously worked over three decades for regional newspaper The Argus, has dismissed that claim.

“For those asking [about] Liverpool making an opening move for Bissouma, I’m reliably informed [this] isn’t true,” Naylor wrote on Twitter.

It comes as no surprise, of course, but it is a welcome rebuttal to a dubious source, and as it stands it would seem that Jurgen Klopp and the club’s recruitment staff are content with their business.

There could be further outgoings before the deadline on August 31, but it is unlikely that any more signings are made unless the right deal presents itself.

Bissouma would undoubtedly be an excellent addition to Klopp’s squad, starting the season in fine form in his fourth year in England, and he could well be considered in the future.

But with Harvey Elliott and Curtis Jones both available along with senior options Fabinho, Thiago Jordan Henderson, Naby Keita, James Milner and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, it can be argued that strengthening the attack is a more pressing issue than midfield.