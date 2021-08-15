Xherdan Shaqiri could edge closer to a Liverpool exit with an expected £13.5 million deal from Burnley to free up funds for Lyon to meet the Reds’ valuation.

Burnley are reported to have made an offer in the region of £13.5m to Lyon for left-back Maxwel Cornet, which could cause the dominoes to fall for Shaqiri’s Anfield departure.

The No. 23 confirmed his intentions to seek a new challenge earlier this summer after three seasons on Merseyside, despite having one year left on his contract and the club having the option for a 2023 extension.

Liverpool’s intentions have been to recoup as much of the £13m they paid to Stoke back in 2018 and could now see a fellow Premier League club prove key in getting a deal over the line.

Lyon made a move earlier in the week for Shaqiri but were a “long way short” with their opening offer, but have since reported to have agreed to personal terms with the Swiss on a three-year contract worth around £75,000 a week.

But should they see Cornet agree to a move and personal terms, with discussions expected over the weekend with the player.

If the green light is received it will then see Lyon have their coffers boosted to the figure Liverpool are demanding, according to the Athletic, with manager Peter Bosz keen to add Shaqiri to his squad.

Jurgen Klopp has been vocal about the Reds’ limitations and expectations in the transfer window and Harvey Elliott is deemed to be the replacement for Shaqiri in the squad.

A departure for Divock Origi would then open up two valuable non-homegrown player spots and potentially see Liverpool make moves in the transfer market, but interest has been limited for the Belgian.

It’s one to keep an eye on over the coming days as movement could come quickly should Lyon and Cornet accept Burnley’s offer.