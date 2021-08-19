Another season is underway and it means a new look for Anfield is in order, both inside and outside of the stadium. And this time around, fans are able to enjoy it first-hand.

It’s hard to believe that another season is up and running, but the Reds have already made the ideal start and now it’s back to home territory.

A capacity crowd will roar with delight as Jurgen Klopp‘s men meet Burnley on Saturday in what will be an emotional sight as fans return to pack out Anfield for the first time in 529 days.

There will be plenty to capture the attention of those attending, including the changes made to various parts of the stadium.

Outside the group, the Kop’s regular collage featuring the club kit has received a timely makeover with Jordan Henderson, Virgil van Dijk, Alisson, Mo Salah, Thiago and Liverpool‘s Women’s Missy Bo Kearns noticeable cover stars.

The phrase “It’s about more than just football” takes centre stage and accurately surmises the last 17 months and what the game means to us all.

There is also the new brilliant addition of the Champions Wall that adorns the club shop, with the mosaic displaying some of our most successful moments.

It is made up of over 12,000 fan pictures and is a welcome new attraction to cast your eye over pre-game.

Hopefully it’ll need an update or two by May:

Meanwhile, inside the ground, there is the addition of rail seating — currently only at the Kop end.

The 1,800 rail seats were in place prior to the final two pre-season friendlies and it will later extend into the lower Anfield Road End with a further 6,000 rail seats.

Anfield is one of eight stadiums in the Premier League to have rail seating in place this season, with the Reds’ installation being a 12-month trial:

And finally, Liverpool‘s appreciation to season ticket holders has seen their names embellished in the player tunnel for the duration of the season, aptly forming part of You’ll Never Walk Alone:

Found my name in the players’ tunnel. Nice touch. pic.twitter.com/WO75QUGF0d — Gareth Roberts (@robbohuyton) August 16, 2021

It’s a brilliant gesture that coincides with the return of over 27,000 season ticket holders to an Anfield that will now be bursting with colour and deafening noise.

So the biggest change of them all is seeing scenes like this once more:

Anfield, we’ve missed you and it’s great to be back! Here’s to a successful season ahead.