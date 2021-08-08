This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

Reds are back! Best photos as Anfield hosts biggest crowd in 515 days

After 515 days, Anfield had a close-to full capacity as Liverpool drew with Athletic Club and 40,000 fans were there to watch.

For a huge number of supporters, it has been almost 18 months since they were last able to sit and watch the Reds at Anfield.

That changed for a healthy number of individuals on Sunday, as Jurgen Klopp‘s men entertained LaLiga outfit Bilbao in their first home match of the summer.

The stage was beautifully set before kickoff, even with the delay, with Alisson and Virgil van Dijk among those who interacted with the adoring Anfield faithful.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, August 8, 2021: Liverpool's goalkeeper Alisson Becker during the pre-match warm-up before a pre-season friendly match between Liverpool FC and Athletic Club de Bilbao at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, August 8, 2021: Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk during the pre-match warm-up before a pre-season friendly match between Liverpool FC and Athletic Club de Bilbao at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

For those both outside and inside Liverpool’s world-famous ground, it was a special occasion after such taxing period around the world.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, August 8, 2021: The Liverpool team bus arrives before a pre-season friendly match between Liverpool FC and Athletic Club de Bilbao at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, August 8, 2021: A Liverpool supporter during a pre-season friendly match between Liverpool FC and Athletic Club de Bilbao at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Diogo Jota finished well to open the scoring within the first 15 minutes, with the Portuguese celebrating with his colleagues.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, August 8, 2021: Liverpool's Diogo Jota (C) celebrates after scoring the first goal during a pre-season friendly match between Liverpool FC and Athletic Club de Bilbao at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Sadly, Andy Robertson‘s nasty-looking ankle injury proved to be the main talking point on the day, with his teammates looking concerned in the aftermath.

Harvey Elliott, meanwhile, was again hugely impressive in a midfield role, hitting the crossbar with a stunning effort and staking a claim ahead of the Norwich game next weekend.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, August 8, 2021: Liverpool's Harvey Elliott during a pre-season friendly match between Liverpool FC and Athletic Club de Bilbao at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, August 8, 2021: Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold during a pre-season friendly match between Liverpool FC and Athletic Club de Bilbao at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Klopp was quick to salute the fans after the final whistle, with the Liverpool manager no doubt aware of how important their return will be.

And Van Dijk too was savouring the occasion on his Anfield return, one 10 months in the making having last graced the turf last October.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, August 8, 2021: Liverpool's manager Jürgen Klopp waves to the supporters after a pre-season friendly match between Liverpool FC and Athletic Club de Bilbao at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, August 8, 2021: Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk applauds the supporters after a pre-season friendly match between Liverpool FC and Athletic Club de Bilbao at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, August 8, 2021: Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk embraces manager Jürgen Klopp as he is substituted during a pre-season friendly match between Liverpool FC and Athletic Club de Bilbao at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Up next for Liverpool is Monday’s meeting with Osasuna at Anfield (7pm BST), before they open their Premier League account at Norwich next Saturday in the 5.30pm kickoff.

