Reds close to Shaq sale & Klopp delivers CB verdict for Norwich – Liverpool FC Roundup

Liverpool‘s transfer rumours still concern mostly outgoing deals as the new Premier League season prepares to get underway.

 

Xherdan Shaqiri with one foot out the door

After a few years alternately impressing and bewildering fans with great goals and long stretches out of the team, Xherdan Shaqiri is set to be sold.

There’s no absolute agreement yet, but the Reds and Lyon are in talks and Shaqiri has agreed terms to make him the club’s best-paid player, reports say, so it’s all down to the price on the table.

Opinions differ on whether we’re still seeking £12m-plus or a much lower figure of around £7m, but Lyon’s first offer was turned down anyway.

We’ll miss those massive calves of his.

 

Reds rumours of the day

  • Jeremy Doku is still a Reds target but the club haven’t yet talked to Rennes, says Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri

 

Tweet of the day and match of the night

