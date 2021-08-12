Liverpool‘s transfer rumours still concern mostly outgoing deals as the new Premier League season prepares to get underway.

Xherdan Shaqiri with one foot out the door

After a few years alternately impressing and bewildering fans with great goals and long stretches out of the team, Xherdan Shaqiri is set to be sold.

There’s no absolute agreement yet, but the Reds and Lyon are in talks and Shaqiri has agreed terms to make him the club’s best-paid player, reports say, so it’s all down to the price on the table.

Opinions differ on whether we’re still seeking £12m-plus or a much lower figure of around £7m, but Lyon’s first offer was turned down anyway.

We’ll miss those massive calves of his.

Reds rumours of the day

Nat Phillips isn’t involved in first-team training at the moment and while there’s no imminent indication that he is ready to move on, it seems probable this is a protective move ahead of a transfer

Houssem Aouar has been one midfielder linked with the Reds, but latest reports say Arsenal are going back in for him now instead of James Maddison

Jeremy Doku is still a Reds target but the club haven’t yet talked to Rennes, says Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri

Latest Liverpool FC news

Fabinho, meanwhile, is a bit behind the rest of us, saying he can become the best in the world at his position. Isn’t he already?!

Latest transfer chat elsewhere

Tammy Abraham can go to Roma for £34m – if they agree to a buy-back clause in the deal

James Ward-Prowse could be the next Saints departure, with Spurs and Villa both ready to put in official bids

Joe Willock is closing in on a £25m move to Newcastle after a breakthrough in personal terms talks, meaning he’ll sign a six-year deal

Tweet of the day and match of the night

The Europa Conference Rumbelows Cup Milk Tray Zenith Data Systems Vase League really hots up tonight as Hammarby face Cukaricki and Sivasspor face Dinamo Batumi. Bet Spurs can’t wait!