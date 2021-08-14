The potential milestones and records Liverpool FC can break in 2021/22

There is another opportunity for Liverpool to rewrite the record books and mark a number of memorable milestones throughout 2021/22 as the pursuit for silverware restarts.

Last season was one to forget for Jurgen Klopp and co. with the bad luck seemingly accumulating week on week, but a clean slate would be delivered after a late rally.

It’s left many to question the Reds’ credentials but Liverpool will not mind being the underdogs as one can underestimate them at their peril.

The return of fans and those from the long-term injury list provides optimism for what could lay in wait for fans as another opportunity to add a successful chapter to the history books is on the cards.

It will no doubt be a rollercoaster ride of a season, but here are some of the records and milestones Liverpool could tick off in 2021/22.

How long do you have for Mo Salah?

There’s seemingly never a day that goes by without the No. 11 writing his name in the record books and this season will be no different.

For a start, he could become the first player to score on the opening day of the Premier League for the fifth season in a row.

It would follow goals against Watford (2017/18), West Ham (2018/19), Norwich (2019/20) and Leeds (2020/21).

And he needs 34 more goals to become the eighth top scorer for the club, which would surpass Michael Owen, with only six needed to break into the top 10.

20+…again?!

To add to that, Salah could then edge closer to Ian Rush’s record of six (between 1981/82 and 1986/87) to score 20+ goals in all competitions for the fifth season running. Consistent or what?

Fortress Anfield to Return x19

The unbeaten record was dismally let go last season, but the Reds have the chance to win every home game in the league and go one better than the title-winning season to set a new record.

A total of 19 wins at Anfield would break the record shared by Liverpool (2019/20), Chelsea (2005/06), Man United (2010/11) and Man City (2011/12). With fans back, why not?

A Century of Goals

It’s been nothing short of a thrill to watch Liverpool‘s red arrows light up the pitch both domestically and across Europe and now a century of goals await for Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino.

The No. 10 needs just three more goals to reach the milestone, while Bobby needs another 14 – they would then become the 18th and 19th players to do so at Liverpool.

Potential Milestone Appearances

100: Naby Keita (currently 76)

150: Virgil van Dijk (130), Alisson (130), Joel Matip (123), Fabinho (122), Joe Gomez (121)

200: Trent Alexander-Arnold (179), Andy Robertson (177)

250: Sadio Mane (218)

300: Roberto Firmino (292)

400: Jordan Hendeson (392)

Looking for the 1st Goal

Kostas Tsimikas, Ibrahima Konate, Joe Gomez, Neco Williams, Harvey Elliott, Rhys Williams, Kaide Gordon

Henderson’s Rise in All-time Appearance List

The captain currently has 392 appearances to his name and eight more will see him become only the 27th player to make over 400 appearances for Liverpool.

And if he makes 34 appearances this season, he will rise above Ian St John in the all-time appearance list to sit 23rd.

Team Effort

Liverpool need 18 different goal scorers in the league to break the club record of 17, set in the title-winning season.

Milner to Topple Gerrard?

The veteran has accumulated 85 assists throughout his illustrious Premier League career to date and he needs eight more to surpass Steven Gerrard in seventh place in the all-time assist charts.

Speaking of the No. 7…

Sitting on 564 league games, Milner needs only nine more to move above ex-Red David James into fourth position in the Premier League‘s all-time appearance list.

Premier League Milestones

100 goals: Salah (currently 97), Mane (95)

50 assists: Henderson (47), Firmino (42), Robertson (39), Mane (36)

50 clean sheets: Alisson (44), Adrian (38)

2,000 up in the Top-Flight

The Reds need 73 more goals to hit the 2,000 mark in the Premier League – Man United are the only other team to reach the milestone, with Arsenal next in line on 1,956.

Klopp to the Top?

The boss currently holds the record for the most Premier League manager of the month awards with five back in 2019/20 and there’s scope to break his own tally this time around.

And Time for No. 20

Others may have written the Reds off this season, but there is an abundance of records waiting to be broken with another run at the title.

From most points in a season (currently 100), most away points (50), most wins in a season (32), most consecutive victories (18) and most goals (106). There’s plenty up for grabs!