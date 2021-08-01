August is here and Liverpool can now look ahead to the return of the Premier League, and more significantly, the return of a full capacity of supporters at Anfield.

The Reds were last in competitive action in May, with a 2-0 victory over Crystal Palace clinching a third-placed finish and a spot in the Champions League.

With over two months having passed since then, the Euros, Copa America and the start of pre-season have all been and gone, with Liverpool well into their preparations for the new campaign.

So what is to come over the next month both on and off the pitch?

Here are Liverpool’s key dates for the diary in August, including fixtures for the under-23s, under-18s and women’s sides.

August 5 – Bologna friendlies

Klopp and his squad are in France for the second stop in their pre-season tour, with a short training camp in Evian taking in two 60-minute friendlies against Bologna.

The Serie A side will come up against two different Liverpool XIs, giving the Reds an opportunity to build up their fitness and sharpness ahead of a return to Merseyside.

August 8 – Athletic Club and 40,000 at Anfield

The last weekend before the start of the Premier League season brings the biggest crowd Anfield has seen since March 2020, with a 75 percent capacity permitted for the meeting with Athletic Club.

It will be a significant occasion for Liverpool, and hopefully there will be a performance to match with less than a week to go until the campaign kicks off.

August 9 – Osasuna, a tribute to Michael Robinson

A day after the visit of Athletic Club, Liverpool will host Osasuna in their final pre-season friendly of the summer, with the game a tribute to the late Michael Robinson.

Just over 40,000 fans will be in attendance again, as the Reds fine-tune their plans for the trip to Carrow Road five days later.

August 14 – Norwich (A)

The Premier League begins, again, with Liverpool taking on the Championship winners, as Norwich make it twice in three years that they take on Klopp’s side on the opening weekend.

Last time at Carrow Road, a goal from Sadio Mane earned a slim 1-0 victory over the Canaries – but Liverpool have scored four in each of their last two opening games of the league season…

August 21 – Burnley (H)

By the time Burnley head to Anfield, Liverpool should have been given the green light to welcome a capacity crowd to the stadium once again.

It will have been almost a year-and-a-half since 53,862 supporters were able to watch the Reds in action, and it will be a big moment for the club.

August 28 – Chelsea (H)

Liverpool will close the month with a tricky clash with Chelsea, once again at Anfield, before the first international break of the season.

Thomas Tuchel oversaw a major improvement with the Blues in the second half of last season, and they could be considered among the favourites for the title despite a lack of signings so far.

August 31 – Transfer window closes

Speaking of signings, Liverpool have been decidedly quiet since the arrival of Ibrahima Konate earlier in the summer, but more business is likely before the transfer window shuts.

The deadline for clubs in the Premier League is 11pm on August 31, by which point the Reds could have brought in a new midfielder and forward, along with a host of players departing.

Liverpool Academy and Women’s Fixtures

U23s

Man City (H) – Premier League 2 – Sun, Aug 15, 2pm

Everton (A) – Premier League 2 – Mon, Aug 23, 7pm

Brighton (H) – Premier League 2 – Sun, Aug 29, 1pm

Rochdale (A) – EFL Trophy – Tue, Aug 31, 7pm

U18s

Stoke (H) – U18 Premier League – Sat, Aug 14, 11.30am

Man United (A) – U18 Premier League – Sat, Aug 21, 11.30am

Derby (H) – U18 Premier League – Sat, Aug 28, 12.30pm

Women

London City Lionesses (H) – Championship – TBC