Liverpool are back at Anfield and will be greeted by tens of thousands of Reds in the biggest crowd since March 2020 when they meet Athletic Club. Here’s how to watch on TV and online.

Following their adventures in Austria and France, the Reds are back on home soil, where exertions on the training pitch were coupled with six friendly encounters.

And after back-to-back victories over Bologna in the double-header, Liverpool will be looking for another positive result with their season opener just six days away.

Jurgen Klopp will look to push his side closer to the 90-minute mark but with another Anfield friendly to come on Monday against Osasuna, his side will be a carefully balanced one.

But there will be one common denominator, an Anfield crowd in their thousands that will savour their return to the stadium.

Check This Is Anfield for the latest team news ahead of kickoff.

You can also follow the games by downloading the This is Anfield app, including lineups, live coverage and all the reaction and analysis.

The game gets underway at 4pm (BST) – or 11am in New York, 8am in Los Angeles, 1am (Monday) in Sydney, 7pm in Dubai and 6pm in Nairobi.

UK Viewers

Liverpool’s friendly vs. Athletic Club is being shown live on LFCTV in the UK, which is available to live stream here.

This Is Anfield will also be providing live text commentary throughout on our website and full match reaction and analysis on the This Is Anfield app for iPhone and Android later.

Worldwide

Fans outside of the UK can watch Liverpool’s friendly vs. Athletic Club on LFCTV GO here, with a full match replay and highlights also available after the games.

Check our Rest of the World TV guide below for a list of TV broadcasters showing the match live.

This Is Anfield will also be providing live text commentary throughout on our website and full match reaction and analysis on the This Is Anfield app for iPhone and Android later.

Rest of the World

Supporters can find the Reds’ pre-season friendlies on the following channels worldwide:

Astro Go, Sport 1 CZ/SK, DIGI GO, Viaplay Denmark, TV3 Sport, Sport 1 Hungary, Sport 4, Astro Supersport, Astro Go, Ziggo Sport Voetbal, Eleven Sports 2 Portugal, matchtv.ru, Sportbox.ru, Match! Planeta, Match! Football 1, Sport Bladet Play

You can follow all the action today and throughout the 2021/22 season with us by downloading the This is Anfield app for iPhone and Android for free.