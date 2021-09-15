Jurgen’s fist pump celebration is BACK! – Best photos from Anfield

Liverpool supporters had waited over 550 days to watch the Reds in European action at Anfield, and it was some return to Champions League football!

Two sides who had won Europe’s elite prize 13 times before them had somehow never met before in a two-leg tie, with their previous meetings being the 2005 and 2007 finals.

A banner on the Kop pre-match read: ‘25.05.05 There are places I’ll remember all my life’ – of course, referencing Istanbul.

Anfield was in full voice, the Kop was bouncing, and the Reds came out flying early on.

Their quick start was rewarded inside 10 minutes, with a driving run from Trent Alexander-Arnold ending with his low cross being deflected into the Kop net.

Mo Salah‘s missed penalty, his first miss in 18 attempts, took the sting out of the game both in the stands and on the pitch, but Liverpool continued to dominate.

That was, until the final five minutes of the half when some sloppy defending somehow same then concede twice in two minutes and go in 2-1 behind at half-time.

Cue another quick start to the second half, with Salah making up for his missed penalty by finishing from Divock Origi‘s exquisite assist.

2-2 and the next goal was vital. It arrived with a rocket from Jordan Henderson‘s right foot, the captain perfectly striking a rising half volley from the edge of the box off a corner.

The Reds held on to win the five-goal thriller and get their Champions League group off the best start possible.

And the best was yet to come… Jurgen’s celebratory fist pumps are BACK!

YESSSS get in Jurgen ??????

